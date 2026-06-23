Petty Products Goes Live on Rootstock ERP and Salesforce Agentforce Revenue Management to Drive Business Agility

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Arizona-based supplier of bath and shower products connects sales and operations to support smarter planning, stronger coordination, and continued growth

It’s great timing as residential construction is picking up just as we’ve completed deployment, enabling us to work faster and smarter with Rootstock ERP and Agentforce Revenue Management.” — Jack Petty, VP of Operations at Petty Products

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in cloud ERP for product-based companies, today announced that Petty Products has successfully gone live on Rootstock ERP and Agentforce Revenue Management. Together, the solutions help connect sales, purchasing, inventory, and operational workflows on one platform to support the company’s continued growth.Headquartered in Arizona, Petty Products ( https://pettyproducts.com/ ) supplies and installs bath accessories, mirrors, and shower enclosures for many of the nation’s leading residential builders across the Phoenix and Tucson markets. As the company grew, it needed a more connected business environment to better support purchasing decisions, inventory coordination, order management, and long-term scalability.Built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock ERP is currently available on AgentExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N30000005uSuCEAU “We’ve made a tremendous leap forward, moving from manual, paper-based and spreadsheet-driven processes to now having a modern business platform,” said Jack Petty , VP of Operations at Petty Products. “It’s great timing as residential construction is picking up just as we’ve completed deployment, enabling us to work faster and smarter with Rootstock ERP and Agentforce Revenue Management. With everything now connected on one platform, our teams have been able to better coordinate, streamline, and automate processes. We’re already seeing employees become more proactive and aligned in how they manage day-to-day operations.”The Rootstock ERP ( https://www.rootstock.com/manufacturing-erp-software/ ) implementation was initiated by Praxis Solutions, an implementation partner acquired by Rootstock Software in November 2025. After the acquisition, Petty Products continued working with the same implementation team — now part of Rootstock’s professional services organization ( https://www.rootstock.com/services-overview/ ) — to successfully complete deployment.Since going live, Petty Products has leveraged Rootstock’s MRP and operational capabilities to strengthen coordination between supply and demand, as well as ensure process consistency across the organization.“We were going live with two systems, but we wanted them to operate as one seamless solution,” added Petty. “This is where Praxis brought deep expertise to the project. As the Praxis team became integrated with Rootstock, they did an amazing job inspiring confidence in our ability to achieve our goals, and we’re continuing to work with their team to further align sales and operational workflows, so we’re prepared to handle increased project volumes.”“Petty Products undertook a significant transformation, modernizing both back-end and customer-facing workflows,” said Caroline Marty, SVP of Global Professional Services & Enablement at Rootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/about-erp-software-company/management-team/ ). “By unifying ERP and revenue management processes, the company is establishing a more agile, data-driven model with stronger end-to-end coordination across the business. As Petty Products looks to expand into new markets and product lines, the organization is better positioned to scale operations, improve market responsiveness, and support long-term growth.”To learn how Rootstock helps product companies modernize operations and scale with confidence, schedule a demo today: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/ Salesforce, Agentforce, and AgentExchange are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-erp/ ), Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

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