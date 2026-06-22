New northbound, southbound I-5 HOV lanes open in DuPont

DUPONT – Travelers will notice the opening of new Interstate 5 high occupancy vehicle lanes in the DuPont area. The northbound diamond lane extension allows people to pick up the new HOV lane at Mounts Road. The new southbound I-5 HOV lane extends beyond Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

HOV lane benefits

HOV lanes prioritize the movement of people over vehicles and encourage commuters to carpool or use transit. This is the third Washington State Department of Transportation project related to widening I-5 and creating new HOV lanes between DuPont and Lakewood.

About the project

While working to reduce congestion, the project also helps improve mobility for people who travel between DuPont and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Improvements include:

A new overpass with a shared-use path between DuPont and JBLM that eliminates the need for DuPont travelers to stop for passing trains.

Improved access to and from JBLM's DuPont gate.

A new traffic signal on the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mounts Road.

Construction continues

As crews finalize the project, travelers are encouraged to check WSDOT’s Travel Center Map for information about lane and ramp closures.