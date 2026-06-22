Meteora Capital's Henry Rogano Speaks at the 9th Annual SPAC Conference

Senior Investment Associate joins expert panel on structuring SPAC transactions at Westchester Country Club, Rye, New York

The SPAC market has reset into a smaller, more disciplined asset class led by experienced sponsors with institutional pedigrees and strong alignment, driving durable investor outcomes.” — Vik Mittal, CFA, CEO and CIO of Meteora Capital

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital, LLC ("Meteora"), an event-driven alternative investment firm, announced that Henry Rogano, Senior Investment Associate, served as a panelist at the 9th Annual SPAC Conference, hosted by DealFlow Events at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, on June 9–10, 2026.

Mr. Rogano joined the panel "Structuring the Right SPAC Transaction for All Parties" on June 9 from 3:50–4:30 PM ET, contributing an investor perspective on the structural and valuation considerations that distinguish durable de-SPAC transactions, including the role of institutional PIPEs, sponsor alignment, and backstop capital as mechanisms for disciplined deal execution in today's market.

"Henry's participation at the 9th Annual SPAC Conference reflects the depth of expertise across our team and our continued engagement with the practitioners and institutions shaping the future of the SPAC market," said Kevin S. Gahwyler, CFA, Managing Director and Head of Business Development of Meteora Capital.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is an alternative investment firm focused on event-driven public market strategies. Founded in 2022 by Vik Mittal, CFA, the firm specializes in event-driven strategies including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured equity and credit, and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.meteoracapital.com.

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