California Heirs Increasingly Confront Reverse Mortgage Foreclosures After Death of a Parent, Says Lawyers Realty Group

Inheriting a home with a reverse mortgage can create unexpected deadlines. Understanding your options early may help protect both the property and the equity your parents spent a lifetime building.

Growing numbers of heirs are learning that inheriting a family home can also mean inheriting an unexpected foreclosure timeline.

The sooner heirs understand the timeline, the more likely they are to preserve flexibility, preserve equity, and make informed decisions.” — Derik Lewis

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California families inheriting homes after the death of a parent are increasingly discovering an unexpected challenge: a reverse mortgage foreclosure timeline that begins long before many heirs realize action is required.

According to Lawyers Realty Group, an attorney-owned California real estate brokerage, heirs frequently spend months focused on funeral arrangements, probate proceedings, trust administration, property cleanout, and family decision-making before learning that a reverse mortgage lender may already be pursuing foreclosure.

The company reports that many families are surprised to learn that a reverse mortgage typically becomes due and payable following the death of the last surviving borrower.

"Many heirs believe they are inheriting a house and can decide what to do with it later," said Derik N. Lewis, Attorney/Realtor and Owner of Lawyers Realty Group. "What they often discover is that they have also inherited a timeline. The reverse mortgage servicer may be expecting decisions and documentation while the family is still trying to understand the estate."

Lawyers Realty Group believes the issue is becoming more common as California's aging homeowner population passes significant home equity to the next generation. Many seniors used reverse mortgages to remain in their homes during retirement, creating situations where heirs inherit both valuable real estate and a loan that may now be due.

The company says heirs often first become aware of the problem after receiving communications stating that the loan has become due and payable, receiving foreclosure-related notices, or learning that probate delays have complicated efforts to resolve the property.

According to Lawyers Realty Group, one of the biggest misconceptions is that discovering a reverse mortgage is already in default automatically means the family must surrender the home.

In many situations, heirs have options that include selling the property, paying out the reverse mortgage, refinancing the reverse mortgage or obtaining additional time to market the home while resolving title or probate issues. All of these options preserve remaining equity for the heirs.

Lawyers Realty Group notes that delays are often caused by circumstances that are entirely understandable. Family members may be grieving, sorting personal belongings, coordinating with relatives, opening probate proceedings, managing trust administration responsibilities, addressing deferred maintenance, or preparing the property for sale.

Unfortunately, those practical realities do not necessarily stop lender timelines from moving forward.

As part of its efforts to raise awareness of the issue, Lawyers Realty Group has published educational resources explaining what heirs should know when a reverse mortgage borrower dies, common mistakes that can reduce available options, and practical steps families can take to evaluate their situation before foreclosure deadlines become critical. Heirs can access the advisory here.

The company is also offering free document reviews for California heirs dealing with inherited properties subject to reverse mortgages.

"Our experience has been that many families are not facing a lack of options," Lewis said. "They are facing a lack of information. The sooner heirs understand the timeline, the more likely they are to preserve flexibility, preserve equity, and make informed decisions."

About Lawyers Realty Group

Lawyers Realty Group is an attorney-owned California real estate brokerage based in Irvine, California. The company assists homeowners and families with foreclosure-related real estate decisions, probate and trust sales, reverse mortgage issues, equity-preservation strategies, short sales, and document-based real estate reviews.

California heirs dealing with reverse mortgage issues may request a free document review and legal analysis by calling (949)613-5918 or visiting www.lawyersrealtygroup.com.

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