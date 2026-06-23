ClientTether and Angi Partner to Help Home Service Franchises Grow with Smarter Lead Management
Partnering with Angi brings together two powerful forces in the home services industry — combining our automation, AI tools, and engagement expertise with Angi’s unparalleled homeowner audience.”SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated home service franchise CRM, and Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading digital home services marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help home service operators streamline lead follow-up and access high-quality lead options to accelerate business growth. Through the partnership, ClientTether customers can receive leads from Angi directly into their CRM workflows — helping pros respond faster, stay organized, and deliver stronger homeowner experiences.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
Each year, millions of homeowners turn to Angi to find skilled local pros for projects of all sizes, helping service professionals connect with homeowners. Through this partnership, franchise owners and home service operators using ClientTether will have another way to connect with homeowners while staying within the workflows they already use to run and grow their businesses. Angi’s support will help eligible businesses get set up to receive leads directly within ClientTether.
“At ClientTether, our mission has always been to help home service brands convert more opportunities into growth through smarter engagement,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “Partnering with Angi brings together two powerful forces in the home services industry — combining our automation, AI tools, and engagement expertise with Angi’s unparalleled homeowner audience. Together, we’re enabling service operators to reach more qualified customers, respond faster, and ultimately scale their businesses more efficiently than ever before.”
“Angi deeply values the role franchise owners and skilled pros play in helping homeowners care for and improve their homes,” said Eden Hammond, Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy, Angi. “By partnering with ClientTether, we’re making it easier for pros to manage leads within the systems they already use to run their businesses — helping them respond faster, work more efficiently, and ultimately deliver better experiences for homeowners.”
ClientTether’s award-winning automation platform enables franchise and multi-location service brands to engage leads faster and more consistently through integrated text, call, and email workflows, as well as industry-leading AI tools. Partnering with Angi provides these operators with another way to connect with homeowners while helping teams manage opportunities more efficiently within their existing workflows.
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. The platform streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, and email automations. Recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, ClientTether helps franchise systems convert more leads, automate client engagement, and simplify their technology stack. For more information, visit www.clienttether.com.
About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals — from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers — and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects. For more information, visit www.angi.com.
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
email us here
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