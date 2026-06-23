ClientTether and Angi Partner to Help Home Service Franchises Grow with Smarter Lead Management

ClientTether and Angi Partnership

ClientTether and Angi Partnership

Partnering with Angi brings together two powerful forces in the home services industry — combining our automation, AI tools, and engagement expertise with Angi’s unparalleled homeowner audience.”
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated home service franchise CRM, and Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading digital home services marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help home service operators streamline lead follow-up and access high-quality lead options to accelerate business growth. Through the partnership, ClientTether customers can receive leads from Angi directly into their CRM workflows — helping pros respond faster, stay organized, and deliver stronger homeowner experiences.

Each year, millions of homeowners turn to Angi to find skilled local pros for projects of all sizes, helping service professionals connect with homeowners. Through this partnership, franchise owners and home service operators using ClientTether will have another way to connect with homeowners while staying within the workflows they already use to run and grow their businesses. Angi’s support will help eligible businesses get set up to receive leads directly within ClientTether.

“At ClientTether, our mission has always been to help home service brands convert more opportunities into growth through smarter engagement,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “Partnering with Angi brings together two powerful forces in the home services industry — combining our automation, AI tools, and engagement expertise with Angi’s unparalleled homeowner audience. Together, we’re enabling service operators to reach more qualified customers, respond faster, and ultimately scale their businesses more efficiently than ever before.”

“Angi deeply values the role franchise owners and skilled pros play in helping homeowners care for and improve their homes,” said Eden Hammond, Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy, Angi. “By partnering with ClientTether, we’re making it easier for pros to manage leads within the systems they already use to run their businesses — helping them respond faster, work more efficiently, and ultimately deliver better experiences for homeowners.”

ClientTether’s award-winning automation platform enables franchise and multi-location service brands to engage leads faster and more consistently through integrated text, call, and email workflows, as well as industry-leading AI tools. Partnering with Angi provides these operators with another way to connect with homeowners while helping teams manage opportunities more efficiently within their existing workflows.

About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. The platform streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, and email automations. Recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, ClientTether helps franchise systems convert more leads, automate client engagement, and simplify their technology stack. For more information, visit www.clienttether.com.

About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals — from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers — and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects. For more information, visit www.angi.com.

Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
email us here

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Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
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ClientTether
105 N Main Street
Spanish Fork, Utah, 84653
United States
+1 801-360-6832
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ClientTether is the sales automation & CRM platform of choice for franchise systems. Our tools streamline franchise development, & unit-level operations, sales, & growth with leading text, call, & email automation, integrated quoting, payment processing, online reviews, & world-class services to ensure each client succeeds. ClientTether is recognized as the #1 technology supplier (2024/5) in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. We help service franchises optimize their lead response, sales, quoting, online reputation management, and operations processes through natively integrated automation tools including text, phone, email, chat, and internal communication. This is all tied to a CRM platform designed to support franchising and multi-site service companies. Because we’ve been in our clients’ shoes, we made our platform incredibly easy to use, simple to deploy, and powerful, so they can spend their time running their business and not letting their business run them.

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