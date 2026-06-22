Man Wanted On 21 Warrants Arrested Monday By TITANS Unit Detectives

A shooting suspect with 21 outstanding warrants was arrested by TITANS Unit detectives today on Nolensville Pike near Moore Avenue. Corian Bowling, 27, was indicted for attempted second degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery for his involvement in the December 25, 2023 gunfire during a drug-related robbery that killed Anthony Gatewood Jr., 25, on Pepperwood Drive.

Bowling, who was injured in the Christmas Day shooting, was arrested after his release from Vanderbilt since he had 11 outstanding warrants at that time.

In addition to the 2023 shooting, Bowling was also wanted today on 15 charges related to a crime spree last October when detectives, with assistance from MNPD Aviation, followed him as he drove stolen cars at dangerously high speeds, successfully evading officers as he switched into different vehicles in parking garages. Detectives recovered a stolen handgun and narcotics from inside the initial stolen Dodge Challenger he was seen driving.

During today’s arrest, detectives recovered cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone pills and thousands of dollars cash inside Bowling’s rental car. Additional charges are forthcoming as a result.

