Campground Demand Crosses 50% for First Time as Summer Pricing Plateaus; Independence Day is Highest-Premium Weekend

National campground rates hold near $104/night in June as the market reaches its seasonal ceiling

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Outdoor Hospitality Pricing Index (OHPI) rose to 103.1 in June, up just 0.4 points from May — a sharp deceleration from May's 2.7-point climb — as the outdoor hospitality market reached peak season and pricing growth flattened. The national weighted average nightly rate settled at $103.97.

The more significant signal came from demand. The Demand Pressure Index crossed 50% for the first time since the index began, rising to 50.4% — meaning more than half of all tracked site-nights are now booked, and booked inventory now exceeds available inventory nationally.

"The market is full, but operators have stopped pushing rates higher," said Brian Searl, Founder and CEO of Insider Perks. "Demand kept climbing in June while pricing flattened. That tells us the market found its peak-season ceiling — campgrounds are sold into their busiest weeks but aren't raising prices further to capture it."

June 2026 Key Readings

- OHPI Composite: 103.1 (+0.4 from May, +3.1 from baseline)

- Weighted Average: $103.97/night

- Demand Pressure Index: 50.4% (up from 49.4% in May — first reading above 50%)

- Median Booking Window: 127 days (down from 131 in May)

By Segment

- RV Sites: 99.9 / $73.20 per night

- Campground Lodging: 103.0 / $198.66

- Tent Camping: 106.0 / $58.91

- Public Campgrounds: 100.0 / $34.12

- Standalone Glamping: 97.9 / $297.91 average ($220 median)

- Independent Hosts: 93.4 / $78.59 average ($55 median)

After May's surge, June showed the market holding near its peak rather than climbing. Tent camping, which led May's increase, rose just 0.4 points further. RV — the largest segment — ticked up to 99.9 but remained essentially at baseline, still the slowest segment to respond to peak-season demand.

Independence Day Leads the Holiday Calendar

OHPI continued to track Independence Day weekend — and it emerged as the highest-premium holiday in the dataset, with rates running 7.8% above a normal weekend at $113.71 per night. The figure reflects the multi-night stays families anchor around July 4th, historically the single highest-demand camping weekend of the year. The premium eased slightly from 8.1% in May as the holiday approached and remaining inventory tightened.

State Highlights

- Most Expensive: Maryland ($179.33), holding the top spot for a third straight month

- Biggest Mover: New Hampshire surged 12.4% to $149.53, jumping to second nationally as New England's short, high-demand summer season opened

- Least Expensive: North Dakota ($40.82)

- Fastest Heating: New Hampshire (+12.4%), Kansas (+8.4%), Kentucky (+2.9%), Ohio (+2.8%)

Only two states cooled month-over-month — Wyoming and Alaska — a sign of how broadly the market firmed as peak season reached nearly every region at once.

A Year Repricing Itself

The OHPI's forward pricing curve, which tracks how the market prices future months, inverted at the seasonal boundary in June. Summer and early-fall months softened slightly as those dates drew near and pricing settled at its ceiling — July, the national peak at $109.75, declined for the first time between observations — while winter and early-spring 2027 months continued to strengthen. The pattern suggests summer pricing has topped out for the year while snowbird and warm-weather winter destinations keep building their season's rates.

About the OHPI

The Outdoor Hospitality Pricing Index is the first comprehensive monthly pricing benchmark for America's campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping resorts. It is published monthly by Insider Perks using proprietary pricing data collected from more than 23,000 properties across multiple booking platforms, reservation systems, federal recreation databases, glamping marketplaces, and peer-to-peer outdoor hosting platforms. The full June 2026 report, including state rankings, glamping pricing by accommodation type, the forward pricing curve, and complete methodology, is available for free at https://insiderperks.com/ohpi.

About Insider Perks

Insider Perks is an outdoor hospitality intelligence company focused exclusively on campgrounds, RV resorts, and glamping destinations since 2009. The company combines AI guest service, market intelligence, automation, AI-ready websites, and growth marketing into one connected system. Insider Perks serves more than 500 properties across North America and operates Modern Campground, the industry's largest news publication, and produces MC Fireside Chats, outdoor hospitality's longest-running podcast.

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