AGENDA: Special Session, June 30, 2026

1. Resolution 20260630-01

Amending the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget

Sponsor: Budget Committee.



2. Resolution 20260630-02

Approving Amendments to the Lawrence County Board of Education Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2026. Sponsor: David Morgan and the Lawrence County Board of Education



3. Resolution 20260630-03

Adopting a Continuing Budget for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2026, and Authorizing the Expenditure of Funds Pending Adoption of the Annual Budget.

Sponsor: Budget Committee.



4. Resolution 20260630-04

Authorizing a One-Time Contribution to Lawrence County Fire and Rescue, Inc. in the Sum of $1,077,053 to be Paid from the General Fund.

Sponsor: David Morgan and Budget Committee.



5. Resolution 20260630-05

Approving State of Tennessee Option to Purchase Southern Tennessee Higher Education Center Property and Authorizing County Executive to Execute Same. Sponsor: David Morgan and Budget Committee.



6. Resolution 20260630-06

Confirming the Reappointment of Brent McKamey to the Lawrence County Public Library Board for a Second Term.

Sponsor: David Morgan.