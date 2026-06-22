AGENDA: Special Session, June 30, 2026
1. Resolution 20260630-01
Amending the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget
Sponsor: Budget Committee.
2. Resolution 20260630-02
Approving Amendments to the Lawrence County Board of Education Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2026.
Sponsor: David Morgan and the Lawrence County Board of Education
3. Resolution 20260630-03
Adopting a Continuing Budget for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2026, and Authorizing the Expenditure of Funds Pending Adoption of the Annual Budget.
Sponsor: Budget Committee.
4. Resolution 20260630-04
Authorizing a One-Time Contribution to Lawrence County Fire and Rescue, Inc. in the Sum of $1,077,053 to be Paid from the General Fund.
Sponsor: David Morgan and Budget Committee.
5. Resolution 20260630-05
Approving State of Tennessee Option to Purchase Southern Tennessee Higher Education Center Property and Authorizing County Executive to Execute Same.
Sponsor: David Morgan and Budget Committee.
6. Resolution 20260630-06
Confirming the Reappointment of Brent McKamey to the Lawrence County Public Library Board for a Second Term.
Sponsor: David Morgan.
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