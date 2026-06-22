NWSIS Featured on KATU Afternoon Live to Demystify Complex 2026 Medicare Plan Changes

Vancouver, WA, senior. NWSIS Logo

We act as independent advocates to review plans, verify doctor networks, and cross-reference prescriptions to ensure our neighbors are protected.” — Karen Therese Moore

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northwest Senior Insurance Solutions (NWSIS), a premier independent insurance brokerage specializing in senior healthcare education, was recently featured on KATU Afternoon Live. The television appearance addressed the mounting confusion surrounding the sweeping legislative and structural changes hitting Medicare plans.During the broadcast, NWSIS founder and licensed agent Karen Moore emphasized the agency's "education-first" philosophy, offering immediate structural relief to local beneficiaries navigating unfamiliar network restrictions, drug formulary shifts, and the implementation of the new federal prescription spending limits.Navigating Structural Medicare ChangesThe recent evolution of federal health guidelines has introduced major structural changes, including a hard cap on out-of-pocket prescription expenses. While these laws are designed to protect consumer savings, they have simultaneously forced private insurance carriers to alter their doctor networks and copay tiers to adjust to the new market. As a result, many seniors are discovering mid-year that their preferred doctors are suddenly out-of-network or that their routine prescription costs have fundamentally shifted."Many seniors feel completely overwhelmed by the constant adjustments to their health coverage, and national call centers often exacerbate the issue with high-pressure tactics," said Karen Moore, Licensed Agent and Owner of Northwest Senior Insurance Solutions. "Our appearance on KATU Afternoon Live allowed us to share a vital message with our communities: navigating Medicare does not have to be an isolating experience. We act as independent advocates to review plans, verify doctor networks, and cross-reference prescriptions to ensure our neighbors are protected."A Consumer-First Business ModelA core focus of the television feature highlighted the agency’s consumer-first business model. Because independent brokers are compensated directly by insurance carriers, NWSIS provides its comprehensive plan audits, provider network verifications, and enrollment services at absolutely zero cost to the consumer. This transparency removes the financial barrier to entry for retirees seeking objective, expert guidance.The agency's localized, multi-state reach allows it to provide specialized compliance advocacy that national, automated portals cannot replicate. By maintaining active licensing and deep neighborhood market expertise across Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii, NWSIS is uniquely equipped to manage complex geographic insurance rules. This includes guiding local retirees through state-specific consumer protections, such as:Washington: Continuous open enrollment rights for Medigap plans.Oregon: The annual birthday rule windows.As federal and regional insurance landscapes continue to shift throughout the year, Northwest Senior Insurance Solutions remains committed to serving as a real-time defense resource for seniors. Beneficiaries who are transitioning into Medicare, relocating across state lines, or experiencing unexpected premium or network disruptions are encouraged to request a personalized consultation.About Northwest Senior Insurance SolutionsLocated in Vancouver, Washington, Northwest Senior Insurance Solutions is a trusted, independent Medicare brokerage serving retirees across Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii. Founded by licensed agent Karen Moore, the agency specializes in objective Medicare education, multi-carrier plan comparisons, and comprehensive enrollment support. Operating with a strict educational approach, NWSIS simplifies complex insurance terminology to protect the physical wellness and fixed incomes of the seniors within its communities.

Northwest Senior Insurance Solutions Segment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.