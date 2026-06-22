Coastal Gateway Port and Duke Marine Advance Joint Venture Talks to Generate 25,000 Canadian Jobs

EDMONTON , ALBERTA, CANADA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECoastal Gateway Port and Duke Marine Advance Joint Venture Talks to Generate 25,000 Canadian Jobs in National Component Building, Steel Fabrication, and Shipbuilding CorridorDiscussions highlight multi-provincial collaboration using Algoma Steel for pipeline, rail, and shipbuilding components via Stigterstaal, with fabrication yards in Alberta, Ontario, and B.C., plus growing interest from Saskatchewan’s Premier in the all-Canadian strategyBRITISH COLUMBIA – June 22, 2026 — Coastal Gateway Port Ltd. (CGP) and Duke Marine Technical Services / Duke Smart Staffing Solutions announced today expanded joint venture discussions aimed at creating up to 25,000 Canadian jobs through a national maritime and industrial corridor. The focus is on component-based shipbuilding and steel fabrication, leveraging Algoma Steel for key pipeline, rail, and shipbuilding components supplied through Stigterstaal, with major fabrication yards in Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia feeding assembly and repair operations.This collaboration would create an integrated, all-Canadian supply chain that drives job creation from steel production through final vessel assembly and repair. It directly addresses the need to service aging vessels while securing major contracts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) and supporting Canadian Navy, Coast Guard, and commercial maritime priorities. The project emphasizes environmental standards, Indigenous partnerships, and predominantly Canadian workforce requirements.“Component manufacturing and steel fabrication are at the heart of this strategy,” said Michael Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Gateway Port. “By partnering with Duke Marine, we can rapidly deploy talent to support fabrication yards across Alberta, Ontario, and B.C., while integrating high-quality steel from Algoma Steel through Stigterstaal. This creates good-paying jobs in communities nationwide — from steel mills and fabrication shops to clean shipbuilding operations — and strengthens our domestic supply chain for pipeline, rail, and marine components.”Duke Marine, a 100% Canadian, women-owned and operated company with over 20 years of experience as a preferred NSS supplier, brings access to a broad pool of skilled workers in the shipbuilding industry. The company has a proven track record staffing design engineers, technical specialists, and trades professionals for major projects, with a strong commitment to diversity, veterans, Indigenous talent, and bringing Canadians home to career opportunities.The potential joint venture emphasizes workforce development to support component building, steel fabrication, provincial fabrication yards, and shipbuilding operations, creating direct skilled positions in engineering, fabrication, welding, outfitting, marine trades, and related roles, along with training and apprenticeship programs.The initiative aligns with national goals for maritime sovereignty, reduced foreign dependency, and a resilient domestic industrial base. Saskatchewan’s Premier’s interest signals potential further expansion of the corridor, broadening participation and job opportunities across the Prairies.About Coastal Gateway Port Ltd.Coastal Gateway Port is developing sustainable shipbuilding, repair, recycling, and coastal infrastructure as part of a national all-Canadian corridor. The company partners with industry, First Nations, and provincial stakeholders to deliver jobs, environmental leadership, and strengthened supply chains.About Duke Marine / Duke Smart Staffing SolutionsDuke Marine provides specialized staffing and workforce solutions for shipbuilding, marine defence, and energy sectors. A trusted NSS supplier with nationwide reach, Duke excels at connecting skilled talent — including diverse and underrepresented groups — with high-impact projects. Learn more at dukesmartstaffing.ca.Media Contacts:For Coastal Gateway Port: [Contact via website]This reflects ongoing discussions; no final agreement has been reached. Job numbers and scope depend on project approvals and contracts.

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