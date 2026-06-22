SBA Relief Still Available to Alaska Small Businesses and Private Nonprofits Affected by Recent Storms

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Alaska of the July 22 deadline to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by severe storms, flooding and remnants of Typhoon Halong occurring Oct. 8 – 13, 2025.

The disaster declaration covers the Bering Strait Regional Educational Attendance Area (REAA), Dillingham City School District, Iditarod Area REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, Kuspuk REAA, Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Lower Yukon REAA, North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Southwest Region REAA, Yukon-Koyukok REAA, Yupiit REAA, and the City of Saint Mary’s.

Under this declaration, SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and private nonprofit organizations — including faith-based organizations — with financial losses directly related to the disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for small aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the small business or private nonprofit did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills which could not be paid due to the disaster.

“SBA loans help eligible small businesses and private nonprofits cover operating expenses after a disaster, which is crucial for their recovery,” said Chris Stallings, Associate Administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “These loans not only help business owners get back on their feet but also play a key role in sustaining local economies in the aftermath of a disaster.”

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofits with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to submit completed loan applications is July 22. However, after the deadline has passed, there is a 60-day grace period in which SBA will accept applications.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.