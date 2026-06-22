Governor Lamont Announces Funding To Modernize and Rehabilitate Housing in Five Municipalities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is awarding $10.7 million in grants to five municipalities for infrastructure upgrades that will modernize and rehabilitate housing for low and moderate-income residents.

The funds are being released through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Under the program, eligible projects are required to be in a municipality with a population of fewer than 50,000 residents.

These grants will advance the preservation and development of affordable housing, modernize a domestic violence shelter, enhance services to the most vulnerable residents in their communities, and also help to create and retain jobs.

“These housing grants go a long way to improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive and encourage continued growth for the benefit of all our residents,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for prioritizing the CDBG Small Cities program, which provides necessary support for our smaller communities.”

“Connecticut’s smaller towns contribute so much to our high quality of life,” Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said. “Whether it’s ensuring senior living facilities are ADA compliant or upgrading existing infrastructure to support long-term growth, these investments are essential to our communities and day-to-day-lives of our residents.”

Grants are being awarded to the following recipients:

Coventry – Orchard Hill Estates Public Housing Modernization ($2,000,000 ): The Town of Coventry will replace the aging driveway and add additional parking spaces, including the required number of ADA spaces; upgrade the exterior lighting; upgrade and interconnect the two existing water systems, as recommended by the Department of Public Health; replace heat pumps at each unit; construct ADA-compliant outdoor gazebos for tenant use; replace existing garbage sheds with enclosures that are ADA-compliant; address drainage issues on both side yards of the front property; replace storm and exterior doors; and replace the security camera system.

Guilford – Infrastructure in Support of Affordable Housing ($2,000,000) : The Town of Guilford plans to use funds for the design and building of future affordable housing projects, consisting of up to 16 rental units and 8 homeownership opportunities.

Ledyard – Infrastructure at Colby Drive ($2,000,000) : The Town of Canton requested funding for the first phase of affordable housing for people in Ledyard and the surrounding area. Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut is in the predevelopment phase of the Colby Drive, the largest Habitat development in Connecticut. Building on vacant land donated by Konover in 2017, this long-awaited project is made possible by the recent Ledyard multi-use path, finally allowing utilities to be run to the neighborhood. Located off Colonel Ledyard Highway, this development will produce 38 units in the heart of Ledyard, between the town green and Ledyard High School. This development consists of 38 units in total, comprised of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, single family units, and duplexes.

Mansfield – Wright’s Village Public Housing Modernization ($2,200,000) : Funding will be used for the replacement of windows and exterior doors; replacement of the roof; replacement of trash receptacles and enclosures; and paving and sidewalk repairs.

Thomaston – Green Manor Public Housing Modernization ($2,500,000) : The scope of work includes the creation of eight ADA-compliant units; Community Building renovations, including an ADA-compliant kitchen and bathrooms, and a power-assisted door opener; replacement of all tubs with walk-in showers; installation of ADA-compliant water-saving toilets and faucets, along with grab bars in the showers; installation of a new emergency call for aid system; repairs to the second floor concrete patio; replacement and repairs of the roofs and accessories, such as gutters and screens throughout the campus.

For more information on Connecticut’s CDBG program, visit portal.ct.gov/doh/doh/programs/small-cities-program.