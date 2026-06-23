US Navy Rear Admiral Don Plummer Joins Oxeia Biopharma Advisory Board as Military Concussions Remain Critical Challenge

Former Navy SEAL to Help Advance Awareness of Military Brain Injuries and the Need for Effective Concussion Treatment

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals , a clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for persistent concussion symptoms, announced today the addition of US Navy Rear Admiral Don Plummer to its Advisory Board. Plummer’s experience as a 30+ year Navy SEAL reflects the company’s interest in developing closer ties to the military.The addition of Plummer to the Advisory Board comes as traumatic brain injury continues to be one of the most significant health challenges facing U.S. military personnel. Recent conflicts, including military operations involving Iran, have highlighted the growing threat posed by blast exposure from drones, missiles and explosive devices, a risk that has affected hundreds of thousands of service members over the past two decades. Despite the prevalence of these injuries, there is still no FDA-approved drug to treat concussion and promote recovery. .“I’ve personally witnessed many service members suffer from concussions,” Plummer says. “Available treatments today address the symptoms, not the injury itself. If we want to honor our veterans and protect the readiness of our active-duty service members, we need an effective treatment for concussion. I’m eager to work with Oxeia toward that goal.”Oxeia completed a Phase 2a clinical trial at University of Kansas Medical Center showing an 85% responder rate among patients treated with OXE103, compared to 33% of patients receiving standard care alone. Treated patients demonstrated reduction in symptom severity and improvement in quality of life, representing what the company believes is the first clinically meaningful improvement shown in persistent concussion patients. Oxeia is presently fundraising for its Phase 2b trial, which will enroll 160 patients at multiple sites throughout the country later this year.Oxeia CEO Michael Wyand recruited Plummer to the board to help create informational programs as well as educate and connect Oxeia to federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs, as well as veterans and others looking for support and effective treatment options.“Don understands firsthand the impact concussions can have on service members, their families and military readiness,” said Wyand. “His experience will help Oxeia strengthen relationships across the military and veteran communities as we work to develop a treatment that could be administered shortly after injury to improve recovery and potentially reduce the long-term consequences of concussion. While serving as an admiral with the Joint Staff and Special Operations, he also worked at Arcutis Biotherapeutics, a drug development company.That's exactly the perspective we need as we work to get this treatment to the people who need it most." .”Investors can purchase equity through the SEC-qualified offering on StartEngine with a minimum investment of $500.To invest in Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/oxeia-biopharma About Oxeia BiopharmaceuticalsHeadquartered in Boston, MA, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals is a privately held clinical-stage biotech company developing OXE103 for persistent concussion symptoms. The company's founding team has $9 billion in prior combined exits, including Arena Pharmaceuticals' $6.7 billion Pfizer acquisition and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals' $2.1 billion Allergan acquisition. For more information, visit www.oxeiabiopharma.com This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.Contact:Frank Pietruchafpietrucha@oxeiabiopharma.com+1 617 302-6195

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