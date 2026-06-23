Kentucky Neo-Traditionalist Alex Miller Busy On The Charts, Stage & Screen

Alex Miller Credit: Stephen Johnson Alex Miller (#7099) Credit: Stephen Johnson

#1 on CDX True Indie Chart, Norway Trip And Guest Host On Country Fix

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kentucky Neo-Traditionalist Alex Miller 's schedule is heating up for another busy summer. Miller’s current single, “Just A Mom,” is sitting at #1 for its second consecutive week on the CDX True Indie Chart. He and his band, The Kentucky Kowboys, are readying for shows in Norway next month. Alex will return to guest host two episodes of Country Fix beginning today (and running through July 5).This is an exhilarating time for the young entertainer, whose current single is from his new album, MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU (Billy Jam Records). “This is big stuff for me,” says Alex of his upcoming trip over the pond. “Plus, a new album, another #1, Norway – man, the guys and I are so excited to check out the scene over there – and I always have a blast doing Country Fix. Lots going on for this good ol’ country boy.”Country Fix impacts a potential 200 HUNDRED MILLION household viewers weekly, airing on Heartland Network, The Family Channel, YTA America, RightNow TV, Stryk TV (OTT), Country Road TV (OTT), Canyon Star TV (OTT), JMA TV, Z Living TV, Country TV-New Zealand, and 50+ broadcast stations. Click https://cjmproductions.com/country-fix/ for affiliate list, broadcast dates and times.Catch Alex on the Road:June 26 - Burlington, KY - Boone County FairJune 27 - York, PA - PrivateJuly 11 - Breim, Norway - Breim KyrkjeJuly 11 - Breide, Norway - Norsk CountrytreffJuly 11 - Breim, Norway - Stiftinga Norsk CountrytreffJuly 22 - Wellston, OH - Jackson County FairJuly 24 - Prestonsburg, KY, Archer ParkJuly 30 - Owensville, MO - Gasconade Co FairAug 1 - Wichita, KS - Wichita Union StockyardsAug 3 - Springfield, MO - Ozark Empire FairAug 7 - Woodstock, IL - McHenry County FairAug 8 - Dunbar, PA- Fayette County FairAug 15 - Higbee, MO - Higbee FairAug 26 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky State Fair (opens for Ernest)Sept 5 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Fair (opens for Chris Janson)Sept 12 - Montgomery, AL - Hank Williams Museum/Davis Theatre (with Moe Bandy)Sept 13 - Greenville, VA - Stoney Creek Resort + CampgroundSept 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma State Fair (opens for Aaron Watson)Sept 19 - Sisterville, WV - WV Oil & Gas FestivalSept 27 - Beardstown, IL - Beardstown Fall FestivalOct 10 - Palmyra, MO - Marion County Fairgrounds (with Craig Morgan, Parmalee)Oct 16- 18 - Perry, GA - Georgia National FairDec 18 - Hodgenville, KY - Lincoln Jamboree - Christmas showAlex continues to make time for his songwriting and is currently credited with cuts: “Red Headed Girl” (popular Irish Bluegrass band JigJam), “Don’t Buy Rings” (Carter Winter with Allie Colleen) and Brennen Leigh’s latest album DON’T YOU EVER GIVE UP ON LOVE, which features three Miller co-writes.Keep up with Alex viaWebsite | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTubeABOUT ALEX MILLERThis 23-year-old 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite whose American Idol Season 19 run brought him fame and changed his life in 2021. Signed to Billy Jam Records, Alex has four well-received Jerry Salley-produced projects to his credit: MILLER TIME (2022), COUNTRY (2023), MY DADDY’S DAD (2024), and MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU (2026). Miller immediately enjoyed radio success with his early releases “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” “Through With You,” “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay.” His three most recent singles (“The Byrd [featuring Tracy Byrd], “Secondhand Smoke” and “Just A Mom”) have all enjoyed at least two weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart. An energetic performer, Alex owns the spotlight when he hits the stage – and quickly captures the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man on up-tempo numbers – ala early Garth Brooks – or bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Luke Bryan, Chris Janson, Ian Munsick, Justin Moore, Alabama, Trace Adkins, Shenandoah, Emily Ann Roberts, Neal McCoy, Tracy Byrd and others. Alex has also devoted time to his songwriting, and has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jamey Johnson, Larry Cordle, Belle Frantz, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Kirsti Manna, John Meador, Mo Pitney, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, Bill Whyte and more. Alex closed out a spectacular 2023, receiving the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization’s highest accolade. He moved to Nashville in May 2024 and made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry the following month. In 2025, Miller was chosen as a brand ambassador for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Proud program and this year, he signed a sponsorship agreement with clothier Cowboy Hardware Western Wear.

Alex Miller sings "Just A Mom"

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