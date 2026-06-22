Lombardo-Trump Price Tag: Nevadans Face Affordability Crisis As Lombardo Puts White House First 

While Nevada families struggle to put food on the table and are living paycheck to paycheck, Joe Lombardo is in lockstep with Donald Trump’s cost-raising agenda — embracing the president’s illegal tariffs, gas hikes, and health care cuts. And Lombardo knows he’s the most vulnerable Republican up for re-election, admitting that he’s “not enough of a motivator” to turn out voters this November.

“Joe Lombardo is cowardly letting Donald Trump call the shots and Nevadans are paying the price,” said Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson Kate Sosland. “While he desperately attempts to spin his record, working families are facing a painful reality of rising costs thanks to this Trump doormat.”

Here’s a look at how much the Lombardo-Trump economy is costing Nevadan families on average:

📈$2,900+ more on goods and services

📈$369 more on housing costs such as rent and mortgage payments

📈$1,000 on health care deductibles

📈$310 more on groceries

📈$360 more on gas

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