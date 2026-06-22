Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,954 in the last 365 days.

Lombardo-Trump Price Tag: Nevadans Face Affordability Crisis As Lombardo Puts White House First 

While Nevada families struggle to put food on the table and are living paycheck to paycheck, Joe Lombardo is in lockstep with Donald Trump’s cost-raising agenda — embracing the president’s illegal tariffs, gas hikes, and health care cuts. And Lombardo knows he’s the most vulnerable Republican up for re-election, admitting that he’s “not enough of a motivator” to turn out voters this November.   

“Joe Lombardo is cowardly letting Donald Trump call the shots and Nevadans are paying the price,” said Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson Kate Sosland. “While he desperately attempts to spin his record, working families are facing a painful reality of rising costs thanks to this Trump doormat.” 

Here’s a look at how much the Lombardo-Trump economy is costing Nevadan families on average:

📈$2,900+ more on goods and services

📈$369 more on housing costs such as rent and mortgage payments

📈$1,000 on health care deductibles 

📈$310 more on groceries

📈$360 more on gas

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lombardo-Trump Price Tag: Nevadans Face Affordability Crisis As Lombardo Puts White House First 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.