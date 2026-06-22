Renew Financial Sponsors 2026 Florida Association of Counties Annual Conference

Renew Financial supports Florida counties in expanding access to resiliency and home improvement financing through the residential PACE program

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial, a leading provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, is proud to sponsor the 2026 Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference, taking place June 23–26, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando in Orange County.Hosted under the theme “Connecting Counties,” the conference will bring together more than 1,000 county commissioners, county staff, and business partners from across Florida to share best practices, strengthen partnerships, and explore innovative solutions to local challenges.As a longstanding partner to local governments, Renew Financial recognizes the critical role counties play in advancing resiliency, sustainability, and economic development within their communities. Through the residential PACE program, counties can leverage private capital to help homeowners invest in storm protection, energy efficiency, water quality improvements, such as septic system upgrades and septic-to-sewer conversions, and other property improvements without requiring taxpayer funding."Florida counties are on the front lines of helping residents prepare for hurricanes, protect their homes, and build more resilient communities," said Vinay Gupta, CEO of Renew Financial. "We are proud to support the Florida Association of Counties and its mission to foster collaboration among local leaders. Strong partnerships between counties and the private sector are essential to expanding access to financing solutions that help homeowners strengthen their properties and improve long-term community resilience."According to research conducted by the University of South Florida , residential PACE financing has delivered substantial advantages. The study reveals that projects financed with PACE have:• Stimulated more than $2.1 billion in economic growth and supported approximately 22,000 job-years within Florida• Saved homeowners nearly $1.26 billion in insurance premium costs• Avoided an estimated $970 million in potential damages to property resulting from hurricanesThe report also highlighted that roughly 71% of all PACE investment in Florida was directed toward hurricane protection. This emphasizes the program's vital role in equipping residents to withstand extreme weather and in mitigating future disaster costs.Renew Financial remains committed to working alongside county leaders and community stakeholders to expand access to financing solutions that help homeowners invest in safer, more resilient homes and communities.For more information about the 2026 Florida Association of Counties Annual Conference, visit www.fl-counties.com . To learn more about Renew Financial and the residential PACE program, visit renewmyhome.info About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California (CDFPI PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653, NMLS # 1788120). Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $2 billion in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 431,000 cars from the road. These projects have also created nearly 27,000 local jobs and saved over 2.7 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc.

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