Idaho Falls angler lands 43.25-inch lake trout…and returns to the Idaho record books

Dylan Smith ain’t a stranger when it comes to the Idaho record fish books, and believe it or not, this was not his first rodeo with a 40-inch lake trout. During a separate outing in 2018, Dylan landed and recorded another impressive lake trout that eventually earned him a spot atop the record books. Shortly after, angler Aaron Goettsche beat out Dylan’s record with a 42-inch lunker laker himself. Both fish were caught and released back into Payette Lake.

Sensing a pattern?

Payette Lake is arguably one of the premier lake trout fisheries in the state of Idaho. Catches like these have made big splashes in the record books over the past decade or so, largely due to active lake trout management by the Southwest Region’s McCall fisheries staff.

To read more about how Payette Lake’s triumphant comeback as a lake trout destination fishery, check out this article by Sportfish Coordinator, Martin Koenig.

Want to Catch One? Here's How

If you’re dreaming of record-breaking lake trout, it’s time to get serious about your gear and tactics. Here’s some tips for targeting these deep water predators:

Technique: Trolling or jigging near the bottom are the go-to methods.

Depth: Focus on 35–80 feet, where lake trout tend to hold tight to structure.

Locations: Target underwater ridges, drop-offs, and boulder piles.

Bait: Mimic kokanee. Use realistic lures, tipped jigs, and scent — lake trout can be selective, especially when food is abundant.

Be prepared for a potential record fish. Catch-and-release records will need a photo of the fish on a tape measure, or measuring board. You can find all the info and how to apply on the State Record Fish Page.

And lastly, congratulations to Dylan Smith on his spot atop Idaho’s catch-and-release leader board.

More About Idaho’s State Record Fish

Thinking about chasing a state record fish? Check out the state record fish page for more information.

How to Apply for a Catch-and-Release Record

All applicants must submit a complete Record Fish Application Form, with accompanying photographs. This form can be completed online or downloaded from our website here.

Fish must be released alive. (See tips on safely releasing fish in the Fishing Rules booklet.)

Steelhead, ocean-run salmon, bull trout, and white sturgeon submitted for records must be measured and photographed in the water.

Catch-and-release records are based only on the total length (snout to tip of tail) for fish released alive.

Fish must be photographed directly next to a ruler/tape or an object of known verifiable length.

New catch-and-release white sturgeon records must be broken by a minimum of 2 inches.

Catch-and-release records for all other species must be broken by a minimum of ½ inch.

Fish within ¼ inch of the current record will be recognized as a tied record.

All applications must be submitted within 30 days of the catch date.

How to Apply for Certified Weight Records

Records will be awarded for either fish caught by angling (rod/reel) or by archery/spearfish for legal unprotected nongame species. Archery/spear fishing records will be listed separately and identified by the angler on the application form. No records will be awarded for fish caught during salvage seasons or at private pay-to-fish facilities.

NOTE: Idaho Fish and Game now provides certified scales for weighing potential records at the Panhandle, Clearwater, Nampa, Headquarters (Boise), Jerome, and Pocatello regional offices.