Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $72 Million Affordable an...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Estella Housing, a $72 million affordable and supportive housing development in the village of Hempstead. The newly constructed five-story building provides 95 affordable apartments, including 42 supportive homes for vulnerable individuals and veterans experiencing homelessness, and helps address the critical need for affordable housing in Nassau County. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 1,600 affordable homes in Nassau County. Estella Housing continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Nassau County needs affordable housing opportunities that are close to transit, jobs, and essential services, and that provide long-term stability for individuals and families,” Governor Hochul said. “Estella Housing showcases our efforts to make communities like Hempstead more affordable and how we can support our most vulnerable New Yorkers, so they have access to the services they need to thrive.”

Located at the corner of Bedell Street and Main Street, Estella Housing transforms a long-vacant bus parking lot into a vibrant, transit-oriented community within walking distance of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) Hempstead Station and the Nassau Inter-County Express bus terminal.

The development includes 95 apartments affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income and one apartment reserved for a superintendent.

The 42 apartments reserved for vulnerable individuals and veterans experiencing homelessness include 30 apartments supported through the New York State Office of Mental Health's (OMH) Community Residence Single Room Occupancy program and 12 apartments supported through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by OMH. Residents have access to supportive services provided by Concern for Independent Living, including case management, assistance accessing medical and behavioral health care, employment services, substance use treatment and other community-based resources.

Eleven apartments are fully accessible and adapted for residents with mobility impairments, while four apartments are equipped for residents with hearing or vision impairments.

The development includes more than 5,000 square feet of ground-floor community facility space occupied by Morrison Mentors, a nonprofit organization focused on providing STEM education, mentoring, and workforce development programming. Residents are provided a range of amenities designed to support resident well-being, including a community room with computers, a fitness center, a courtyard garden, laundry facilities, storage space and on-site supportive services offices.

Estella Housing is all-electric and designed to exceed Energy Star Multifamily New Construction standards by approximately 25 percent, utilizing energy-efficient features including heat pump technology for heating, cooling and domestic hot water, and native landscaping that reduces water consumption.

Financing for Estella Housing includes HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generated $28.7 million in equity and $28.8 million in subsidy. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided $8.6 million through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Empire State Development provided $1 million that was recommended by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council. OMH provided $12 million in capital funding.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Estella Housing is providing nearly 100 apartments that will give its residents the type of stability that can change lives. By pairing affordable homes with on-site support services, transit access, and energy-efficient design, this development is helping create a stronger future for Hempstead and Nassau County. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to Long Island, we can make the types of investments that provide more opportunities to enjoy everything places like Hempstead have to offer.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Marie Sullivan said, “Affordable, stable housing is critical for mental health and overall wellbeing. Estella Housing will provide individuals in Nassau County with a welcoming home and a range of supportive services on site that will help them thrive in their community. This development reflects Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the mental health system for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The completion of Estella Housing provides adults who have experienced homelessness with much-needed affordable homes and access to supportive services that will enable them to live independently in the community of their choice. The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program’s investment in this important project highlights Governor Hochul’s commitment to increasing the supply of permanent supportive housing, helping us fight homelessness and build stronger communities. Thanks to all our partners and special thanks to our longtime partner Concern for Independent Living for their many years of leadership providing affordable and supportive housing opportunities throughout Long Island and New York City.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen said, “Serving All Who Served means recognizing that every Veteran deserves more than gratitude — they deserve stability, dignity, and the opportunity to build a secure future in the communities they call home. Estella Housing is a meaningful investment in that promise, providing Veterans who have experienced homelessness with safe, supportive housing and access to services that can help them move forward. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and her steadfast commitment to meeting the needs of All Who Served across New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Estella Housing is a powerful example of how strategic state investments can transform vacant, underutilized properties into vibrant, transit-oriented communities that serve Long Islanders most in need. By supporting affordable and supportive homes near jobs, services and public transportation, this project advances Governor Hochul’s commitment to expanding housing access and helping residents build more independent lives.”

ESD Board Chair Kevin Law said, “Affordable housing is essential to a stronger, more competitive Long Island economy. Estella Housing gives families and individuals the foundation to take part in Hempstead’s continued growth and benefit from the resources, employers and neighborhood assets that Nassau County has to offer. This is how we build a Long Island that works for everyone.”

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline said, “The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council is proud to support Estella Housing, a community-focused development that aligns with our vision for inclusive growth across the region. By pairing new affordable homes with supportive services in a walkable downtown location, this project advances local revitalization, improves quality of life and creates stronger connections between housing, transportation and opportunity.”

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which I worked to protect and expand, has generated more than $28.7 million to help build 96 new, transit-oriented affordable homes in Hempstead. Estella Housing includes 42 supportive apartments for veterans experiencing homelessness and vulnerable New Yorkers. I commend Governor Hochul for creating and preserving affordable housing statewide, and I will not stop fighting for the federal resources needed to support these efforts.”

U.S. Representative Laura Gillen said, “The housing crisis in Nassau County is leaving families and the most vulnerable in our community without options to put a roof over their heads. That's why innovative projects like Estella Housing are so important. These affordable homes will provide stability and opportunity for hundreds of Long Islanders. I will continue working across the aisle in Congress to ensure the federal government does more to bring costs down.”

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “This visionary project takes a significant step in addressing the need for affordable housing in Senate District 6 by transforming a vacant bus parking lot into a vibrant affordable housing development, which will allow residents to live in the heart of the Village of Hempstead near local eateries and accessible transportation. I am especially glad that this project includes supportive units for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. The State's partnership with local government to understand and meet the needs of the community was paramount to bringing this project to fruition.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “Seeing Estella Housing officially open its doors at today's ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Village of Hempstead was truly inspiring. I’m proud to celebrate a project that will provide stability, opportunity, and hope for so many families.”

Nassau County Legislator Olena Nicks said, “Estella Housing represents the very best of what we can accomplish when we invest in people and the future of our communities. Our veterans have served our nation with honor, and this development is one way we can help repay that service by ensuring they have the stability and support they deserve. I thank Governor Hochul, Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr., and our village leadership for their commitment to making this vision a reality. Their tireless efforts and leadership have been instrumental in moving Hempstead forward and improving quality of life for all of our residents.”

Nassau County Legislator Scott Davis said, “As Americans, we have a duty to meet the needs of the men and women who bravely wore the uniform of our nation's armed forces - and the completion of Estella Housing in Hempstead Village represents a significant step forward in this mission. I am thankful to Governor Hochul for providing the necessary resources to support a crucial initiative that helps to address the housing needs of every New Yorker.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. said, “Revitalizing downtown Hempstead is not just a goal - it is a commitment. As Mayor, I am dedicated to creating a thriving, vibrant community. Estella Housing represents the kind of smart investment we need, and this project is another step forward in building the Hempstead our community deserves. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul.”

Concern Housing Executive Director Ralph Fasano said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul, Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr., New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the New York State Office of Mental Health, Empire State Development, the Village of Hempstead, Nassau County, and Bank of America for their partnership and support in making Estella Housing possible. This was a long process, and it took a real commitment from all of our partners to get us here.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 420 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the Village of Hempstead.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date.

The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners.