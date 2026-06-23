Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers Sponsors Fourth Annual Miracle Day with the Miracle League of Harford County

Listed left to right: Adam Smallow, Carolina Hernandez, Michelle Beckwith & Julia Fuller in front of the Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers stand.

We are not just a law firm. We are part of this community, and we are committed to showing up for it.” — Adam Smallow | Founder and President

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm serving Harford and Cecil Counties, proudly sponsored its Fourth Annual Miracle Day, presented in partnership with the Miracle League of Harford County.

The event took place Saturday, June 13, at Schucks Regional Park in Bel Air, where children of unique abilities took the field for a day dedicated entirely to inclusion, encouragement, and the simple joy of playing baseball. Student volunteers from C. Milton Wright High School served as buddies, playing alongside each participant and providing one-on-one support throughout the day.

“Miracle Day has become one of the most meaningful days of the year for our entire firm,” said Adam Smallow, founder and managing attorney of Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers. “Watching these players take the field, and watching our team, our families, and our community come together to support them, is a reminder of why we do what we do. We are not just a law firm. We are part of this community, and we are committed to showing up for it.”

Now in its fourth year, Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers’ involvement with Miracle Day continues to grow. In addition to sponsoring the event, attorneys and staff from the firm, along with their own families and friends, were on hand throughout the day to greet families, serve meals, and volunteer alongside the players. The firm’s presence on the field has become a Miracle Day tradition, with attorneys, paralegals, family, friends, and students joining the players for a few innings of baseball.

Families attending Miracle Day enjoyed complimentary food and refreshments from Chick-fil-A, Wawa, Philadelphia Pretzel Factory, Newberry Café & Bakery, and the Kona Ice truck. The day also included a special appearance by the Oriole Bird, official mascot of the Baltimore Orioles, who cheered on every player from the dugout to home plate.

The Miracle League of Harford County, founded by Tom Walls and his family, was built on a simple idea: give children and adults of all abilities the chance to play baseball. The organization serves communities throughout Harford County and Northeastern Maryland.

For more information about Miracle Day, visit miracleleagueharford.org. For more information about Adam Smallow Injury Lawyers, visit mdaccidentlaw.com.

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