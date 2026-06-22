Governor Hochul Announces Completion of the New York Historical’s New Tang Wing on Central Park West

More Than $14 Million in New York State Funding Supported the Nearly $175 Million Expansion

New 71,000-Square-Foot Wing Marks Museum’s First Major Campus Expansion in Nearly a Century and Will Open as the Nation Prepares to Celebrate Nation’s 250th Anniversary

Project Adds New Galleries, Conservation and Collections Space, Classrooms, Outdoor Gathering Areas and Future Home of the American LGBTQ+ Museum

View Photos of the Expansion

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of The New York Historical’s new Tang Wing for American Democracy, a transformative 71,000-square-foot expansion of New York City’s first museum and one of the nation’s most important cultural and research institutions. Located at 170 Central Park West, the $175 million project represents the museum’s first expansion of its landmark campus in nearly a century and will significantly increase its capacity for exhibitions, education, collections preservation and public programming. The project was supported by $9.25 million from Empire State Development, along with $5 million from the New York State Council on the Arts.

“New York’s cultural institutions tell our stories, strengthen our communities and power our tourism economy,” Governor Hochul said. “For more than two centuries, the New York Historical has preserved the history of our state and nation, and the new Tang Wing will ensure that millions of visitors, students, scholars and families can continue to learn from that history for generations to come. As our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, this expansion reaffirms New York’s role as a global capital of culture, education and ideas.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York Historical is one of the most treasured cultural anchors for both the city and the state, drawing visitors from around the world while serving students, educators, researchers and families throughout the five boroughs. The new Tang Wing will expand access to history, strengthen New York City’s tourism economy and create new opportunities for learning and engagement at a moment of national significance. This investment, made under Governor Hochul’s leadership, demonstrates the importance of museums and cultural institutions in driving economic activity, supporting local jobs and enriching the quality of life in our communities.”

Read the full press release here.