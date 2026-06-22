Chairman Hill’s Statement on the Passing of Alan Greenspan

House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (AR-02) issued the following statement regarding the death of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan:

Chairman Hill said, “Martha and I were sad to read about the passing of our friend Alan Greenspan. I fondly recall all my interactions with the Chairman during my service in the Bush ‘41 Administration. He was funny, a gentleman and a heck of a competitive tennis player. He made lasting contributions in the oversight of our financial system and in the exercise of his authority as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve for 18 years.”

Earlier this year, the Committee recognized Chairman Greenspan's lasting legacy in celebration of his 100th birthday. A video of that tribute can be viewed here.

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