ALT Sports Data Raises Funding to Accelerate Growth of its League Operating System

Game Changers Ventures leads $5 million financing to support the continued growth of ASD's technology and services platform for sports properties

We give leagues, regardless of size or stage, the infrastructure to grow their audiences, strengthen fan relationships, and build lasting commercial value around their sport.” — Jake Cassaday, Chief Executive Officer of ALT Sports Data

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALT Sports Data (ASD), the company building the operating system for sports leagues, today announced the completion of a $5 million financing led by Game Changers Ventures, with participation from Relay Ventures, Scrum Ventures and other existing investors.The funding will support continued investment in ASD's League Operating System, a technology and services platform that combines official data, integrity and compliance, fan engagement, media distribution, and sports betting commercial activation into a single framework that scales alongside a league as it grows. Leagues can adopt the capabilities they need today and expand into additional products over time.The business of operating a sports league has changed significantly over the past decade. Fan engagement now extends well beyond the live event and includes digital media, streaming, gaming, audience development, sponsorship integration, and direct consumer relationships. At the same time, leagues are expected to manage increasingly complex operational and commercial responsibilities while continuing to focus on competition, athletes, and fan experience.ALT Sports Data was built to help leagues navigate that environment.Today, the company works with more than 30 sports properties worldwide, including Formula 1, World Surf League (WSL), X Games, SuperMotocross World Championships, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Professional Bull Riders (PBR), and a growing roster of emerging leagues. Through a combination of official data rights, technology, integrity services, media tools, and commercial distribution across gaming and streaming, ASD helps leagues create new revenue opportunities while maintaining control of their audience and intellectual property."Our business succeeds when our league partners succeed," said Jake Cassaday, Chief Executive Officer of ALT Sports Data. "We give leagues, regardless of size or stage, the infrastructure to grow their audiences, strengthen fan relationships, and build lasting commercial value around their sport. This financing allows us to expand those capabilities for current and future partners, and to keep investing behind the leagues we serve.”The company has experienced significant growth over the past eighteen months. In addition to becoming Formula 1's Official Betting Data Supplier, ASD has expanded its portfolio of league partnerships, strengthened its global operator network and is introducing new products and services focused on fan engagement, regulated sports betting, integrity, media, and commercialization."What attracted us to ALT Sports Data is the company's alignment with the leagues it serves," said Roger Ehrenberg, Founder and Managing Partner of Game Changers Ventures. "The team has built technology, services, and commercial capabilities that help sports organizations participate more effectively in today's marketplace. As the demands on leagues continue to expand, we believe that approach becomes increasingly valuable."The financing will support continued investment across product development, artificial intelligence, league onboarding, integrity and compliance solutions, sports betting and fan engagement products, and international expansion. The company also plans to continue growing its League Operating System and strategic services offerings as it works with leagues across a broad range of sports and competitive formats.ABOUT ALT SPORTS DATAALT Sports Data (ASD) is building the operating system for emerging and alternative sports, partnering with leagues and rights holders that command large, passionate, and highly engaged global fan bases. From tier-one properties like Formula 1 to the fastest-growing emerging leagues, ASD captures, structures, and transforms event data into scalable products for distribution and commercialization across a global ecosystem.Through its proprietary data and technology infrastructure, ASD powers real-time experiences, drives fan engagement, and unlocks new revenue streams. Positioned at the intersection of sports, media, technology, and global, regulated gaming, ASD helps partners maximize the value of their data, expand their reach, and elevate a diverse portfolio spanning motorsports, combat sports, action sports, and a wide spectrum of culturally distinct, globally followed sports properties that sit beyond traditional sports frameworks.For more information, visit altsportsdata.com or contact connect@altsportsdata.com.ABOUT GAME CHANGERS VENTURESGame Changers Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on sports, media, gaming, and consumer technology. The firm partners with founders building products and services that shape how people engage with entertainment, competition, and community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.