Commissioner Luke Farley and the N.C. Department of Labor Issue Serious Violation Following Amusement Ride Incident at Carolina Beach

North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley announced that the North Carolina Department of Labor has issued a serious violation and assessed $37,500 in penalties against Harlan Blast/Hildebrand Amusements, following an incident involving the Kamikaze ("Surf's Up") amusement ride at Carolina Beach.

According to the N.C. Department of Labor's investigation, a patron was riding the amusement device when a lap restraint came loose while the ride was in operation. The patron sustained injuries and later sought medical evaluation.

The Department's investigation determined that the likely cause of the incident was operator error. Inspectors found no mechanical defects with the ride during their examination. A review of video recorded before and during the incident indicated that the ride operator did not verify all safety restraints prior to closing the cage and beginning operation.

The North Carolina Department of Labor was notified of the incident by the Carolina Beach Police Department on June 10, 2026. Hildebrand Amusements did not report the incident to the Department as required by law.

As a result of the investigation, NCDOL assessed:

A $25,000 penalty for Operation of Unsafe Device under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 95-111.9.

A $12,500 penalty for Operation After Occurrence Without Approval of the Commissioner under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 95-111.10(c).

The total penalty assessed is $37,500.

"North Carolinians should be able to enjoy amusement rides with confidence that operators are following required safety procedures," said Labor Commissioner Luke Farley. "When those procedures are not followed, the consequences can be serious. Our department will continue to enforce the law and hold operators accountable for maintaining safe operations."

The North Carolina Department of Labor is committed to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of workers and the public through education, enforcement, and compliance assistance.