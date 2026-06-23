‘The Fight for Equity in the Bronx’ Released in Spanish Edition

"The Fight for Equity in the Bronx," by Dr. Elaine Ruiz López, is available now in Spanish. Advantage Books, publisher of "The Fight for Equity in the Bronx," by Dr. Elaine Ruiz López. Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez, author of "The Fight for Equity in the Bronx: Changing Lives and Transforming Communities One Scholar at a Time"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Elaine Ruiz López’s award-winning book “ The Fight for Equity in the Bronx : Changing Lives and Transforming Communities One Scholar at a Time” is now available in a Spanish language edition, bringing the author’s personal story to an even wider audience.The book, originally published in English in 2024 by Advantage Books, explores the multifaceted issues affecting Latino communities, socio-economic racial disparities and fiscal inequity. The author combines personal anecdotes, historical context, and rigorous research to paint a vivid picture of the fight for equity in education.“The Fight for Equity in the Bronx” has been recognized by the International Latino Book Awards as a Silver Medalist for Most Inspirational Non-Fiction Book and as a Bronze Medalist for Best Transformational Story.Ruiz López was born in the South Bronx, a haven for hardworking Puerto Rican families. Her adolescence, however, was marked by destruction, narcotics, violence, and indifference from those in power. Despite becoming a teenage mother and being dismissed by the public school system, her fierce resolve led her to college and eventually to earn a doctorate from Columbia University. The selection of photos from her book depicts the destruction of neighborhoods during the Bronx Decade of Fire that López witnessed while pursuing a degree from the City College of New York (CCNY) to become a teacher in the South Bronx in the 1980s in the aftermath of the rubble and destruction.Rather than leaving her troubled past behind, Ruiz López returned to the South Bronx to teach in streets filled with rubble, confronting systemic racism and a failing educational system. Her passion for justice and education led her to open the International Leadership Charter High School, the first charter high school in the Bronx.In “The Fight for Equity in the Bronx,” Ruiz López shares her story of overcoming adversity and her vision for providing rigorous, empowering education in her hometown. The memoir chronicles her battle against educational inequities and her determination to uplift her community. It is a powerful testament to the transformative impact of education and community activism.“Dr. Elaine Ruíz López speaks in an authentic voice support­ing students struggling to keep up, encouraging advocates working in hard-pressed neighborhoods, as well as parents seeking inspiration for their children. Dr. López’s lived expe­rience will take you to her childhood Bronx block where you will feel the pulse of a struggling community in transition. Discover how the author could drop out of high school, get a GED, and then press on to get her Ph.D. The Fight for Equity In The Bronx: Changing Lives and Transforming Communi­ties One Scholar at a Time is a must read for social change agents, educators, academics, researchers, as well as individu­als seeking examples of effective leadership.”—Reverend Dr. Alfonso WyattFounder, Strategic Destiny: Designing Futures Through Faith and FactsDr. Elaine Ruiz López, author of “The Fight for Equity in the Bronx: Changing Lives and Transforming Communities One Scholar at a Time,” is an advocate for immigrant and diverse communities. Born in the South Bronx to working-class Puerto Rican parents, she persevered through numerous challenges, including being a teenage mother, to earn advanced degrees, including a doctorate from Columbia University’s Teachers College. Ruiz López founded New York’s International Leadership Charter High School in 2006 to provide rigorous college-prep education for underserved youth. Over the years, she and her school have received numerous accolades, including recognition as one of the 100 “Power Women of the Bronx” in 2022 and the Educator of Excellence Award at the Mosaic Gala in 2023.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other professionals share their expertise and build their authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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