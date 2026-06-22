Griffin Dermatology Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Santa Monica, CA

Dr. Molly Griffin of Griffin Dermatology stands with the newly installed Nordlys® system by Candela, now available at the Santa Monica practice. The advanced laser and IPL platform offers customizable treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation concern

The award-winning Nordlys® system provides advanced laser and IPL treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, vascular lesions, and more.

With the Nordlys system, we’re bringing our patients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology” — Molly Griffin, M.D.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Griffin Dermatology , a premier cosmetic and medical dermatology practice in Santa Monica, CA, is proud to announce the addition of the Nordlys® system by Candela , a globally recognized multi-application platform for advanced cosmetic laser treatments. The Nordlys device delivers precise, highly-targeted light and laser treatments using technology that protects the skin. With minimal downtime, the treatments are ideal for patients seeking natural-looking, radiant results without invasive procedures.“With the Nordlys system, we’re bringing our patients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology ,” said Molly Griffin, M.D., owner of Griffin Dermatology. “This versatile device allows us to offer a wide range of treatments, from acne treatment, pigmentation correction, redness reduction (including rosacea), to skin resurfacing and hair removal, all with excellent patient comfort and proven results.”What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser, and non-ablative fractional lasers.This unique combination allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Key Features and HandpiecesSWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): A next-generation intense pulsed light treatment that targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage (age spots and freckles), and vascular issues like diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with high precision.-Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser: Treats vascular lesions such as leg veins, venous lakes, and port wine stains.-Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers (1550 and 1940 nm): Offers shallow and deeper skin resurfacing with low downtime, and reduces pigmentation (1940). The 1940 laser has been demonstrated in an epigenetic study to improve skin health. These lasers are great for improving overall skin texture and tone.-Light & Bright™ Treatment (Optional): A powerful combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation—ideal for addressing excess pigmentation, uneven tone, dullness, redness, and early signs of aging.Note: Availability of each handpiece may vary by provider.What Skin Concerns Can Nordlys Treat?The Nordlys system is designed to treat a wide range of skin issues across a wide range of skin types, including:-Brown spots and sun damage-Redness and broken capillaries-Rosacea and facial flushing-Uneven skin tone and dullness-Fine lines and wrinkles-Acne-Vascular lesions (diffuse redness, facial and leg veins)Treatments are tailored to each patient’s skin condition and goals, often requiring minimal downtime and delivering visible improvements in just a few sessions.Benefits of Choosing Nordlys at Griffin Dermatology-Clinically proven technology backed by scientific research-Comfortable and quick treatments with little to no downtime-Customizable for different skin types and conditions-Precision treatments allow combining technologies in a single session-Trusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide-Featured on NBC’s Today Show and used by celebritiesFor more information on Nordlys system treatments or Griffin Dermatology, visit https://www.griffinderm.net/ or call 310-255-0221.About Griffin DermatologyGriffin Dermatology, based in Santa Monica, CA, believes that a doctor and patient become a team to treat an individual's dermatological needs. Their physicians spend most of their time listening to understand your concerns and responding with the best treatment options for you. With the help of their professional staff, they also follow up to make sure that general pain is relieved, problems are resolved and your health improves.They also want their patients to be informed about skin problems and treatments, because informed patients make better decisions about their health and well-being. That is why they’ve included an extensive section on their website covering the full array of topics associated with dermatology and dermatological diagnoses and treatments. They encourage you to look through these pages whenever you have an interest or concern about your skin needs and care.

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