Sanderson Firm Welcomes Durwin Fuller, Jr., Esq.

Sanderson Firm PLLC

Sanderson Firm, a national leader in Medicare Secondary Payer compliance solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Durwin Fuller as VP, Legal Strategy.

Durwin brings an exceptional depth of expertise in Medicare Secondary Payer compliance, paired with a results-driven approach” — Heather Sanderson, CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanderson Firm, a national leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Durwin Fuller as Vice President, Legal Strategy. Durwin joins the firm with extensive expertise in Medicare Secondary (MSP) compliance and legal consulting, further strengthening Sanderson’s position at the forefront of the industry. His addition underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to delivering expert guidance and trusted partnerships to clients throughout the MSP process.Durwin has over a decade of experience in the MSP industry, having worked extensively with national insurers, self-insured employers, and third-party administrators on MSP program development, process improvement, and legal guidance. He is known for developing creative, compliant settlement strategies and has a proven track record of helping organizations navigate complex Medicare compliance challenges while delivering strategic solutions.“Durwin brings an exceptional depth of expertise in Medicare Secondary Payer compliance, paired with a results-driven approach,” said Heather Sanderson, CEO of Sanderson Firm. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Sanderson Firm. His extensive knowledge of Medicare Set-Aside allocations, conditional payment resolution, Section 111 reporting, and settlement compliance strategies has enabled organizations to successfully navigate the complexities of Medicare compliance. Durwin’s addition reflects our continued growth and reinforces our commitment to building the strongest team in the industry.”“I’m excited to join Sanderson Firm at such a dynamic time in its growth,” said Durwin. “The firm’s strong commitment to delivering exceptional client service, fostering innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of compliance truly sets it apart. I look forward to contributing to that mission and supporting the continued success of the team and its clients.”Sanderson Firm continues to build on its strong performance, maintaining steady growth and forward momentum. The addition of Durwin further strengthens Sanderson Firm’s capabilities, reflecting its ongoing dedication to elevating talent, enhancing leadership, and scaling its operations to support continued national expansion.About Sanderson FirmSanderson Firm is a premier provider of Medicare Secondary Payer compliance and recovery services, partnering with insurance carriers, TPAs, self-insured entities, and other organizations to deliver accurate, efficient, and compliant MSP solutions. Sanderson Firm specializes in Medicare Set-Asides, Medicare conditional payment resolution, Medicare Section 111 Reporting and Audits, and comprehensive MSP program support.

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