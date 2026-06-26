Servicio Pro Launches Home Services Marketplace, Expanding Across Latin America and Spain

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El Salvador's first home services marketplace connects homeowners with verified local professionals, with regional expansion already underway.

We built this platform to give homeowners & Businessowners confidence and give skilled service providers a place to grow.” — Carlos Chevez, Founder, Servicio Pro

SAN SALVADOR, SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Servicio Pro, El Salvador's first dedicated home services marketplace, today announced its official launch, giving homeowners and businesses across the country a fast, reliable way to find and hire verified local service professionals.

The platform — available at servicio-pro.com — connects clients with pre-screened providers across dozens of service categories including plumbing, electrical work, cleaning, painting, appliance repair, home remodeling, and security systems installation.

"Finding a reliable professional for home repairs has always been a challenge in El Salvador," said Carlos Chevez, founder of Servicio Pro. "We built this platform to give homeowners confidence and give skilled service providers a place to grow their business digitally — and we're just getting started."

Servicio Pro's marketplace model benefits both sides of the transaction. Clients can browse verified provider profiles, compare services, and request quotes in one place. Service professionals gain access to a growing client base without the need for expensive advertising, helping independent contractors compete in a modern digital environment.

The platform currently serves major metropolitan areas across El Salvador. Costa Rica and Chile are next in the expansion pipeline, with Spain, Argentina, and Uruguay targeted as subsequent markets as Servicio Pro scales across the Spanish-speaking world.

"Our vision is to become the go-to home services platform for the entire Spanish-speaking market," Chevez added. "Latin America and Spain represent millions of homeowners who deserve better access to reliable, vetted professionals."

Servicio Pro plans to onboard providers across more than 30 service categories by end of year.

For more information or to request a service, visit servicio-pro.com.

About Servicio Pro: Servicio Pro is a home services marketplace connecting homeowners and businesses with verified local service professionals. Launched in El Salvador and expanding across Latin America and Spain, the platform covers plumbing, electrical, cleaning, remodeling, appliance repair, security systems, and more.

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