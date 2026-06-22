InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Adjustable Containment System for Child Car Seats to Reduce Item Loss

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel S. of Jefferson, GA is the creator of the CarSeat CatchIt, a vehicle accessory designed to address the frequent loss of toys, snacks, and personal items into hard-to-reach areas of a vehicle when traveling with children. The device utilizes an adjustable net-based containment system that surrounds the seating area of a child’s car seat, helping prevent lightweight items from falling between seats, onto the vehicle floor, or into other inaccessible locations.During routine vehicle travel, children often handle toys, books, snacks, and other items that can easily be dropped. Retrieving these objects may require drivers to divert their attention from the road, stop the vehicle, or wait until reaching their destination. In addition to creating potential distractions, dropped items can become contaminated by dirt, debris, germs, and bacteria commonly present on vehicle floors. In some cases, items may also be lost when vehicle doors are opened.CarSeat CatchIt features a set of adjustable side-mounted nets that create a contained area around the child’s seating position. The system incorporates a base component that attaches securely to the car seat using adhesive or similar fastening methods. Adjustable support arms extend outward from the base, allowing the net assembly to be configured for a variety of child car seat models and vehicle interior layouts.The netting is manufactured from a durable, stretchable material capable of capturing and retaining lightweight objects while remaining unobtrusive to the child. The system helps keep frequently used items accessible throughout travel by forming a protective barrier around the seating area. The containment approach is intended to reduce interruptions associated with retrieving dropped objects while supporting a cleaner and more organized vehicle environment.The universal design allows the device to be adapted for use with a broad range of child car seats and vehicle types. The system can accommodate varying seat dimensions and spacing requirements without requiring significant modifications to the vehicle interior.Key features and benefits include:• Side-mounted installation using a secure base component and fastening method.• Adjustable support arms for compatibility with different car seat sizes and vehicle interiors.• Low-profile design that remains unobtrusive to the child while in use.• Reduces the need for drivers to stop and retrieve dropped items during travel.• Helps maintain a cleaner and more organized vehicle interior.• Decreases the likelihood of items being lost when vehicle doors are opened.The CarSeat CatchIt provides a simple, convenient, and practical solution intended to improve accessibility, cleanliness, and travel convenience for families transporting young children.Daniel filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his CarSeat CatchIt product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the CarSeat CatchIt can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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