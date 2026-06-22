Notice of Special Meeting - Guilford County Board of Commissioners

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Special Meeting for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00PM in the Commissioners Chamber located on the second floor of the Old County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC. The purpose of the Special Meeting is to consider and adopt the FY 2026-27 budget; hold a Closed Session pursuant to N.C.G.S 143-318.11 (a) (1) (3)&(6); and conduct any other necessary business.

The Board reserves the right to take action on any properly noticed items.

The meeting room will be open for in-person citizen and media participation.

Citizens may watch and/or listen to the Special Meeting by:

Viewing the live stream accessible from the Guilford County Meeting Schedule website. Click on the video link for the June 25, 2026 special meeting date. Viewing the livestream on Guilford County’s Facebook page. Viewing the live broadcast of the meeting aired through Greensboro Television Network (GTN), available on Spectrum Channel 13, Lumos Networks Channel 31 and AT&T U-verse channel 99.

Copies of the Special Meeting agenda will be available for review prior to meeting start. View the meeting agenda.