Palmtech Launches New Online Scheduler to Help Home Inspectors Capture More Business and Simplify Booking

The Palmtech Online Scheduler makes booking inspections fast and easy

New self-service booking tool integrates directly into inspector websites to automate scheduling, capture leads 24/7, and eliminate back-and-forth calls

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SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmtech , a leader in home inspection software for more than 25 years, today announced the launch of its new Online Scheduler , a self-service booking tool designed to help home inspection companies automate their scheduling, eliminate back-and-forth phone calls, and get more business 24/7.The Online Scheduler integrates directly into an inspector’s existing website, allowing home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents to book inspections completely on their own terms.Instead of waiting for a callback, clients and agents can visit an inspector’s website at any hour to book an inspection, pick their required services and view real-time pricing and availability instantly.By allowing users to secure open slots or choose a specific preferred inspector right when they are ready to book, the tool ensures inspection companies capture high-intent leads before they look elsewhere.“We know that when you’re out in the field doing an inspection, you can’t always answer the phone, and a missed call often means a missed job,” said Will Singer, Founder of Palmtech. “The Online Scheduler is built to act as a 24/7 office assistant. It gives clients and agents the fast, seamless booking experience they expect today, while giving inspectors their time back so they can focus on fieldwork, instead of admin work.”The Online Scheduler is also the most-requested feature Palmtech has received from home inspectors over the past several years.“Home inspectors asked, and we listened and delivered,” Singer added. "The tool fully synchronizes with Palmtech’s calendar and business management features, instantly updating schedules and securing appointments without manual intervention."The Online Scheduler is the latest in a string of new capabilities Palmtech home inspection software has delivered since the start of 2026 as part of the Palmtech 11 launch. This suite of updates focuses on speeding up both onsite inspections and back-office management, including:• AI Comment Helper: Speeds up report writing by suggesting clear, professional, and editable descriptions of property defects right as you log your findings• AI Image Defect Detector: Automatically scans your inspection photos for visible issues like cracks or moisture damage and drafts relevant comments you can quickly review and drop into your report• Report Designer: Gives you more options to customize and design your report templates ahead of time so you can adjust image placements, section details, and summary presentations to match your brand• Global Lists: Saves time on template management by letting you create master drop-down menus and common defect descriptions that automatically update across every template in your library• Global Ratings: Establishes a single home base in your Comment Library to manage condition rating labels, ensuring your terminology stays perfectly uniform across every report you writeFor more information or to start a free trial, read our full announcement on the Palmtech blog: https://www.palmtech.com/blog/ About PalmtechPalmtech has been helping home inspectors deliver professional, easy-to-read and understand reports for more than 25 years. Our software is built to simplify report writing through intuitive design, speed, and ease of use, while also supporting essential business management needs such as scheduling, calendar management, and payments. Palmtech brings inspection report writing and day-to-day operations together with a single solution.

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