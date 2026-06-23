The AEC Industry Has Never Seen a Campaign Like This. Meet the Women Behind It.

They came from Iran, Venezuela, India, Egypt, and the U.S. They were told no. They showed up anyway. Today we introduce six women from our engineering team, not as statistics, but as fully realized professionals. This is Women Who Engineer.

Interplan Honors International Women in Engineering Day With a High-Fashion Editorial Campaign Celebrating Six Women Engineers

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interplan LLC, a national architecture, engineering, and permitting firm, is making history in the AEC industry this International Women in Engineering Day (#INWED) with a campaign that has never been done before: a high-fashion editorial shoot celebrating six women engineers, paired with full-length personal features telling the stories behind their careers. The campaign, #WomenWhoEngineer, launches today and runs through June 26 across LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.In an industry where women make up less than 15 percent of the engineering workforce, Interplan is making a deliberate statement. Six engineers were selected from across its departments, given a high-fashion editorial shoot, and had their stories published in full. The message is intentional: these women are not a footnote. They are the firm.Interplan CEO Patrick Ringlever: "I Knew They Were Good. I Did Not Know Everything It Cost Them to Get Here."The campaign opened with an editorial by Interplan CEO Patrick Ringlever titled " The Most Important Thing We've Ever Built Is Culture," addressing workplace inclusion, language equity, and what it means to build a firm where great talent is not left to chance. Ringlever writes about the firm's three-year embedded organizational psychology program, its commitment to supporting engineers pursuing Professional Engineer licensure regardless of personal circumstance, and the moment he realized how little he knew about what his own team members had overcome.“When you create a culture that actually celebrates humanity, you do not have to search for great talent. Great talent finds you. These six women found us. And we were ready for them.”-- Patrick Ringlever, CEO, Interplan LLCSix Women. Six Disciplines. Six Stories the Industry Needs to Hear.Each engineer featured in the #WomenWhoEngineer campaign was selected from Interplan's civil and MEP engineering departments. Their full editorial features, including high-resolution fashion photography and first-person narratives, are available at interplanllc.com/blog. Rissa Torgersen, Project Designer, Civil Engineering -- "I just kept looking. If you're not gonna take me, somebody out there will." Rejected from college programs she was more than qualified for, Rissa refused to stop. She became the commencement speaker at her own graduation and went on to build a career in civil engineering at Interplan.Bahar Javan, Program Manager, MEP Engineering -- "Give me the math." One of the first women to graduate from her electrical engineering program at a university in Tehran, Bahar used a mall she had designed in Iran as proof of work to secure her U.S. visa. She is now a program manager leading MEP projects across the country.Roxana Alvarado, Project Designer, Civil Engineering -- "I never truly started from zero. Every experience helped build who I am today." Roxana fled Venezuela with five children, spent two years in housekeeping thinking in engineering procedures the entire time, and became the first woman to hold the project manager title in Interplan's civil department.Sylvia Nassif, Principal, MEP Engineering Services -- "If you truly enjoy what you're doing, you'll become unstoppable." A 19-year Interplan veteran, Sylvia led the buildout of the firm's Cairo office, which now represents 43.3 percent of the MEP department. When she arrived, there were two other women in the department. Today more than half is female.Krishna Desai, Project Manager, Civil Engineering -- "I have the power to shift mindsets. If there are people that think women can't do the same job as a man, I'll be the one to show them that we can." Krishna arrived at Interplan barely able to draw a line in CAD. She became the first woman to hold the project manager title in the civil department.Angelia Mendez Silva, Program Manager, MEP Engineering -- "No matter how intimidating it seems, it can be done." Angelia walked into an engineering firm to apply for a receptionist position. When the HR team realized she was about to graduate as an electrical engineer, they stopped the interview and went to get the engineers. She was hired. Within six months she had moved from intern to designer.The campaign runs daily through June 26 on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

I Earned This Seat. I Was Told No 14 Times.

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