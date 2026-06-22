CBP officers seize over $10.1 million in methamphetamine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the World Trade Bridge seized narcotics that totaled over $10,122,000 in street value.

The seizure occurred on Monday, June 15, 2026, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2013 D-13 Volvo hauling a shipment manifested as “polypropylene” for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 1,100.79 pounds of suspected methamphetamine within the commodity. The narcotics have a street value of $10,122,012.

Packages containing 1,100.79 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

“This major interception reflects the steadfast dedication of CBP officers to protecting our communities from harmful drugs,” stated Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The professionalism and thorough efforts of our officers are essential to our mission, and this achievement showcases the exceptional work carried out daily in the cargo environment.”

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.