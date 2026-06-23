TrustFall Technology Group Transforms Las Vegas Convention Center Into Evo 2026 Esports Arena in Less Than 72 Hours

The Las Vegas-based experiential technology firm returns for a fifth year, bringing FGC fluency and audiovisual experience to one of esports’ top events.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Setup is underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center for Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2026, where roughly 300 crew members have only three days to execute the large-scale live event production build behind one of the world’s largest and longest-running fighting game tournament series.Leading the audio-visual (AV) effort for the fifth consecutive year is TrustFall Technology Group , a Las Vegas-based experiential technology firm known for delivering large-scale bespoke LED projects and live event audiovisual experiences for major entertainment, hospitality, casino, gaming, and esports projects in Las Vegas and around the world.“From an industry perspective, there aren’t many events that compare to Evo,” said Doug Green, CEO and Co-Founder of TrustFall Technology Group. “A standard show is normally a crew of 20. Evo requires about 15x that because there is a lot to build in a very short time. There is a trade show and multiple stages and activations, including a very large main stage. We’re basically running 10 shows at the same time.”Powering that level of production requires significant visual and technical infrastructure. This year’s event includes 14 LED video wall builds with 2,852 LED panels delivering more than 77.5 million pixels, and is supported by 860 intelligent lighting fixtures and 336 rigging points.While those numbers showcase the scope required to provide the fighting game community (FGC) with what they expect, which is the largest possible gameplay seen clearly from as many screens as possible, they don’t fully reflect the challenges of converting a convention center into an arena-style esports environment.“Evo takes a lot of methodical execution and almost a year of planning,” Green said. “We get about a month off, then we pick right back up and start planning for the next year.”Eleven months of refining a visual experience where LED screens are not merely background elements; they are critical to how players, multiple game publishers, tens of thousands of fans, and viewers watching online follow and experience the competition.“We aren’t only designing for an in-person audience. We have to take into account how the event translates on camera, so a lot of our pre-planning is working with the broadcast director to ensure we are recreating the idea that you are looking at an arena,” said Green.Beyond visuals, Green says another challenge in recreating an arena inside a convention center is audio design. “You’re in a concrete box, which creates a lot of bounce. We can’t change the room, so we have to rethink the approach,” Green said.Evo is clearly a unique and complex production, with its own community, energy, and standards that push beyond the limits of each space it occupies. First, outgrowing the Mandalay Bay Michelob ULTRA Arena and convention halls, then filling the Las Vegas Convention Center, where Evo broke the all-time record in 2024 for the most individual entrants competing at an esports tournament with more than 10,200 unique players.As the ultimate fighting game tournament continues to evolve, Green says he’s not sure what’s next, but wherever Evo goes, TrustFall understands the event's DNA and is ready to grow with it.“We appreciate the trust and confidence that the Evo team has placed in us over the past five years,” Green said. “In that time, we have developed an understanding of what is authentic to the FGC community, and feel like TrustFall and Evo have become one and the same. That’s a partnership we value, and we’re committed to continuing to build on it.”Evo 2026 runs June 26-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Exhibition Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features 12 competitive tournaments, including Street Fighter 6, TEKKEN 8, 2XKO, and Vampire Savior, with competitions streaming live on Twitch and YouTube.###ABOUT TRUSTFALL TECHNOLOGY GROUPFounded by industry veterans, TrustFall Technology Group has evolved from a visionary force in live event production and bespoke LED projects into a turnkey design build technology firm. Their deep-rooted legacy of innovation fuels their mission to craft experiences that are as unique as they are memorable. Trustfall brings the world’s most iconic destinations to life, blending design, technology, and innovation for global leaders across North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East—pioneering the future of video and media technology.

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