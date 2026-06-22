ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the State of Georgia's participation in the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., as part of the nationwide celebration of America's 250th Birthday. Georgia's activation will include exhibits highlighting key industries in the state, as well as special items from well-known Georgia-based companies like Waffle House and Chick-fil-A. The pavilion will officially open on June 25.

“Georgia is proud to join in the nationwide celebration of America's 250th birthday by participating in the Great American State Fair,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “From information about famous Georgia-grown goods to exclusive products from major Georgia-based brands, visitors from around the world who experience our showcase will have plenty of reasons to keep us on their minds.”

The Great American State Fair will be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., from June 25 through July 10 and is one of many Freedom 250 events in honor of the nation's semiquincentennial. The State of Georgia activation will be hosted by the Office of the Governor and the Governor's Office of Student Achievement (GOSA) and is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), Bland Farms, Emerald Carpets, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, the Georgia Poultry Association, and Jaemor Farms.

Entrance is free, but advance registration is recommended for the Great American State Fair. The pavilion will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

About the Great American State Fair

A world-class exposition and modern-day World’s Fair celebrating the people, traditions, innovations, and spirit that make America the greatest nation on Earth. Featuring more than 150 exhibits from all 56 states and territories, businesses, innovators, and civic organizations, the Great American State Fair will showcase the very best of America through state pavilions, industry displays, family-friendly attractions, movie screenings, musical performances, military ensembles, spectacular flyovers, daily cultural programming, and an iconic Ferris wheel on the National Mall.

To learn more and to register to attend, visit www.freedom250.org/celebration/the-great-american-state-fair.

About Freedom 250

Freedom 250 is a national, non-partisan organization that will lead America's 250th birthday celebration throughout 2026 and beyond. Freedom 250 brings together civic, cultural, educational, business, and philanthropic partners to honor our shared heritage and renew our commitment to the values that define us. Through national programs, storytelling, service, and landmark celebrations, Freedom 250 empowers organizations of every size and sector to spark a unifying American revival.

The Freedom 250 Network includes public and private partners such as federal, state, and local governments; corporations; civic organizations; cultural and educational institutions; faith-based and philanthropic partners; every American; and friends of America. Together, the Freedom 250 Network will strengthen national unity, honor our history, showcase the beauty of America, and inspire the next chapter of American leadership and innovation.

For more information visit Freedom250.org.