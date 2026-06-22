Extreme drought conditions lead to water shortage at Sylvan Lake State Park and reduced boating access at Rifle Gap State Park

June 22, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is beginning to see impacts from extreme drought conditions at Rifle Gap and Sylvan Lake state parks, prompting emergency water conservation and early boating restrictions.

State park managers are urging visitors to "know before they go" and actively check current park conditions online before their trip.

Sylvan Lake State Park

Zurcher Spring, the park’s main well, which has operated reliably for 25 years, has run completely dry and shown no signs of recovery due to extreme drought conditions. To maintain basic operations, park staff have transitioned to Cowboy Spring, a secondary source traditionally reserved only for winter use that is not designed to handle high summer demand.

Despite strict monitoring, the secondary well is currently producing only about 2,000 gallons of water per day, while park usage ranges between 2,500 and 3,000 gallons daily.

In an effort to conserve the remaining supply, park staff have shut off all 17 public water spigots across the park.

"We are using more water than we can currently produce, and are on track to run out," said Sylvan Lake State Park Manager Matt Westerberg. “We know turning off the water spigots isn’t ideal, but our hope is this will save enough water to keep the main campground shower building operational for visitors.”

In addition to shutting off the water spigots as a temporary workaround, the park is allowing visitors to fill their tanks at the visitor center, which operates on a separate, functioning well system.

“While we have a workaround in place, we are also asking those planning a trip to Sylvan Lake to please help out by bringing their own water,” Westerberg said.

Park management will continue to monitor the situation daily and advise all upcoming visitors to plan ahead for limited water availability. Visitors are encouraged to check the park's social media or webpage for updates and current conditions.

Rifle Gap State Park

While late-season water drops are normal at Rifle Gap State Park, this year’s early snowpack melt and extreme drought have caused water level declines months ahead of schedule.

As a result, motorized boat launching has been reduced to a single lane, and all courtesy docks have been pulled from the water.

"With our boat ramp down to a single lane, launching and loading will take significantly longer than usual," said Rifle Gap State Park Manager Brian Palcer. "We are asking all boaters to practice patience, pack an extra dose of courtesy for their fellow recreators at the ramp, and expect delays. We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable day on the water despite these challenging conditions."

Lower water levels are exposing shallow, unmarked hazards across the reservoir, including uneven bottom topography, fish habitat structures, rocks, and tree stumps. Motorized boaters are advised to slow down and exercise extreme caution.

If the reservoir continues to recede at its current rate, water levels are projected to drop entirely below the concrete boat ramp, forcing a complete closure of the ramp to motorized watercraft for the remainder of the season in early July.

Access for hand-launched vessels like kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards will remain unaffected by the ramp closure. However, given the changing conditions, CPW strongly reminds all water recreationists that life jackets are required on board, and highly encourages visitors to wear them at all times while on the water.

Visitors are encouraged to check the park's social media or webpage for updates and current conditions.

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