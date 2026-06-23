Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Leslie Jones: I'm Hot Tour, on Saturday, July 4th

Soboba Casino Resort Leslie Jones

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Leslie Jones: I’m Hot Tour , to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Saturday, July 4th at 8pm.A powerhouse in stand-up comedy, film, and television, Leslie Jones has become one of the most recognizable comedians in entertainment through her physical comedy, larger-than-life personality, energetic stage presence and crowd work. Known for her sharp observations and unfiltered storytelling, Jones continues to connect with audiences across the country through stand-up performances, television appearances, and film roles.Jones gained national recognition during her five-season run on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where she served as both a writer and cast member from 2014 to 2019. During her time on the show, she became a fan favorite for her standout appearances on “Weekend Update,” memorable celebrity impressions, and high-energy comedy sketches. Her work on Saturday Night Live earned multiple Emmy Award nominations and helped establish her as one of the breakout stars of the show during that era.In addition to her success on SNL, Jones has appeared in numerous film and television projects including Ghostbusters, Coming 2 America, Masterminds, Sing, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Good Burger 2. She also hosted the revival of the classic game show Supermarket Sweep, and during the last couple of Olympic games, live-tweeted and posted videos of her reactions.Fans can expect an unforgettable Fourth of July night filled with bold comedy, hilarious stories, and the unmistakable energy that has made Leslie Jones one of the most celebrated comedians working today. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:

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