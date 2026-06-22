Residents Invited to Attend Inverness Airport Master Plan Public Meeting

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (June 22, 2026) – Citrus County residents are invited to attend an informational meeting regarding the ongoing Inverness Airport Master Plan Update.

The meeting will be held on Monday, July 6, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Lakes Region Library located at 1511 Druid Road in Inverness. The meeting will be an open-house format with poster boards on display, and citizens are encouraged to stop by at their convenience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review the project’s progress, examine proposed development alternatives and speak face-to-face with project staff.

“Public input is a vital component of the master planning process to better ensure a successful plan for the airport's long-term development over the next 20 years,” said Citrus County Aviation Project Manager Todd Regan.