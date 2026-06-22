Innovation in Action: Stanton University MISM Graduate Develops Cutting-Edge Fraud Prevention Platform

Dr. Phan-Ho stands alongside the academic defense committee and graduate students following the successful conclusion of the Master's capstone presentations. MISM graduate Angelo confidently breaks down the data analytics, performance thresholds, and financial impact of his advanced fraud prevention platform during his final capstone defense.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Master of Science in Information Systems Management (MISM) department at Stanton University is proud to celebrate the academic and technical excellence of its student body, culminating most recently in the landmark graduate capstone achievement of Angelo.

Stanton University's MISM program is strategically engineered to prepare prospective tech leaders to navigate and command today’s rapidly shifting technological landscape. By seamlessly blending corporate strategy, advanced data analytics, complex project management, and ethical leadership practices, the curriculum challenges graduate students to transform theoretical data science concepts into high-impact, real-world solutions.

Angelo’s recently completed capstone project stands as a prime blueprint for that exact mission.

Pioneering Fraud Prevention Through Deep Learning

Tasked with addressing one of modern enterprise's most persistent vulnerabilities, Angelo successfully designed and deployed an intelligent, end-to-end fraud prevention platform. The sophisticated system utilizes a powerful trifecta of deep learning models, robust data engineering pipelines, and cloud architecture to neutralize security threats in real time.

Key breakthroughs achieved by the platform include:

High-Accuracy Defenses: The platform achieved exceptional detection rates across a broad matrix of complex fraud types.

Balanced Enterprise Logic: Angelo focused sharply on solving the dual-challenge of modern cyber security—maximizing rigorous fraud prevention without compromising the fluid mechanics of user and customer experience.

A Message from the Faculty

Angelo's milestone mirrors the broader philosophy shared by the Stanton academic community. As highlighted by faculty member Dr. Anh-Thu Phan-Ho within institutional records, academic growth is forged precisely in these complex milestones:

"Look at you, making all the tough decisions, sitting in the discomfort of your hard work and continuously expanding your knowledge both in and out of the classroom. The future version of yourself is so proud of how far you've come!"



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