AquaPlanet Launches to Build on the Legacy Founded by Mike Collins

Mike Collins Founder of Advantage Manufacturing Lyann Courant President of AquaPlanet AquaPlanet Logo

New company combines trusted industry brands, expanded engineering resources, and global manufacturing capabilities to drive future growth and innovation.

What began more than three decades ago when Mike Collins founded the business in a garage has grown into something truly remarkable,” — Lyann Courant

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaPlanet Launches to Build on the Legacy Founded by Mike CollinsAquaPlanet today announced its official launch as a manufacturer of innovative water-management solutions serving the pool, spa, pond, and specialty water markets. Through the acquisition of selected assets of Advantage Manufacturing, AquaPlanet has established a new platform dedicated to supporting customers, advancing innovation, and expanding a portfolio of trusted industry brands.Built on a foundation of innovation, quality, and customer service, AquaPlanet combines proven products with the resources of a global manufacturing organization and an experienced engineering team. The company is positioned to accelerate growth and bring new technologies and solutions to market for distributors, dealers, service professionals, and consumers throughout North America and beyond.The transition is designed to be seamless for customers, with existing product expertise, customer relationships, manufacturing capabilities, and support resources remaining in place. AquaPlanet has retained its experienced team members and remains committed to providing the responsive, knowledgeable, world-class customer service and technical support that customers have come to rely upon."AquaPlanet represents more than a new company—it represents our commitment to shaping the future of water-management products and solutions," said Lyann Courant, President of AquaPlanet. "By combining proven products with expanded engineering, manufacturing, and innovation resources, we are creating a platform for growth that will benefit our customers, partners, and the industry for years to come."AquaPlanet will continue supporting and expanding a portfolio of recognized brands and products, including: Port-a-Vac portable deck vacuum pumps, service carts and hitches• EnergyAdvantage pumps and filtration products, including solar hybrids• EvolutionPond and water feature products• FireBoss emergency water transfer and fire prevention pumpsHeadquartered in Santa Ana, California, AquaPlanet is committed to delivering innovative solutions, exceptional customer service, and long-term value to customers across the pool, spa, pond, and specialty water industries."What began more than three decades ago when Mike Collins founded the business in a garage has grown into something truly remarkable," said Courant. "I am incredibly proud of the products, people, and relationships that helped build that legacy. AquaPlanet brings new resources, new opportunities, and a bold vision for the future while preserving the commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service that our customers have come to expect. Most importantly, we are retaining the talented team that helped build this company and will continue providing the world-class support our customers deserve. We are excited to write the next chapter of that story.""We are honored to carry forward the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and customer-first philosophy that Mike instilled from the very beginning while building the next generation of water-management solutions for our customers and industry partners."The launch of AquaPlanet marks an important milestone for customers who have relied on Advantage Manufacturing products for decades. AquaPlanet intends to continue supporting acquired product lines while investing in new technologies, expanded capabilities, and long-term growth.AquaPlanet was formed through the acquisition of selected assets of Advantage Manufacturing and operates as a separate and independent company. Through the asset purchase transaction, AquaPlanet acquired specified assets, brands, intellectual property, product lines, and related business operations. AquaPlanet did not acquire or assume any liabilities, debts, obligations, claims, or other responsibilities of Advantage Manufacturing. AquaPlanet is focused on serving customers through its own management, operations, engineering resources, and product-development initiatives while building upon the legacy of innovation associated with the acquired brands.Customers and industry partners are invited to learn more about AquaPlanet's products, capabilities, and vision for the future by visiting www.theaquaplanet.com ABOUT AQUAPLANETAquaPlanet is a manufacturer of innovative water-management solutions for the pool, spa, pond, water feature, filtration, pumping, solar and specialty water markets. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company combines proven industry expertise with global engineering and manufacturing resources to deliver high-performance products and exceptional value to professionals and consumers alike.Media Contact: Lyann CourantPresidentAquaPlanet616 S. Santa Fe Street, Suite ASanta Ana, CA 92705 714-505-1166 800-636-8866

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