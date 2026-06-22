Regional Public Private Partnership Advisory Committee Convenes to Address Regional Risks

On June 15, the Intermountain and Pacific Northwest Public Private Partnership Advisory Committee (IPAC) held its quarterly meeting, bringing together representatives from key private‑sector industries and multi‑state Public Private Partnership Program Managers to discuss emerging and ongoing risks across the region.

IPAC includes partners from transportation, communications, health and medical, agriculture and natural resources, energy, and business and industry. By convening these critical sectors in one forum, the committee strengthens collaboration between government and private partners, ensuring shared understanding and coordinated strategies when responding to complex incidents.

During the meeting, participants reviewed current and emerging hazards, including:

Worsening drought conditions

Elevated fire danger and seasonal wildfire outlooks

Cybersecurity and physical security threats

Oregon Department of Emergency Management Director Erin McMahon emphasized the value of bringing private‑sector partners into statewide readiness efforts. “Oregon’s ability to respond to and recover from emergencies depends on strong, trusted partnerships,” McMahon said. “IPAC is a powerful example of how collaboration across states and sectors helps us anticipate risks, align our plans, and support the continuity of essential services. This work directly contributes to building a more ready and resilient Oregon.”

Public Private Partnerships Program Manager Sonya McCormick highlighted the importance of continuous coordination. “Our private‑sector partners operate the systems and services Oregonians rely on every day,” McCormick said. “By working together year‑round, not just during an emergency, we can identify vulnerabilities earlier, share information faster, and respond more effectively when disruptions occur. These quarterly IPAC meetings are a cornerstone of that shared preparedness.”

This collaboration supports the Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s broader mission to help communities prepare for, reduce the impacts of, and recover from disasters. Public‑private partnerships play a key role in strengthening statewide resilience and ensuring Oregon’s lifeline and critical infrastructure sectors can withstand and adapt to changing risks.

For more information about the Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s efforts to advance statewide resilience and support public‑private collaboration, visit Oregon.gov/OEM.