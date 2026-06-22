State Library of Oregon to receive $400,000 for their Ready to Read Program from the Department of Early Learning and Care

Salem, Ore – The Department of Early Learning and Care (DELC) awards $400,000 to the State Library of Oregon's annual Ready to Read grant program. Libraries across Oregon are expected to receive a total of over $1.3 million in 2027, a record-breaking amount.

Since 1993, the State Library’s Ready to Read grants have supported early childhood literacy and summer learning activities in public libraries. Each library decides how best to support their local community. Ready to Ready grant projects across the state include:

Adding high quality books for babies and toddlers.

On-site storytimes in daycares, preschools, and Head Start classrooms.

Literacy bags for families with new babies.

Resources and training for parents and caregivers of 0-5-year-olds.

Ready for Kindergarten classes.

Both DELC and the State Library share in efforts to expand access to opportunities that help children become confident readers. DELC’s Birth Through Five Literacy Plan recognizes the importance of early literacy for a child’s future success. Developing literacy skills and a love for reading happens at home and in the community. Libraries are an essential part of that community and continue to lead in supporting children as they explore stories, build skills, and discover the power of reading.

“Early literacy is the foundation for lifelong learning,” says DELC Director Alyssa Chatterjee. “By investing in programs like Ready to Read, we are expanding access to books, storytimes, and early learning experiences that help children build strong language and literacy skills from the start. These funds will ensure libraries across Oregon can continue supporting families as their children grow and learn.”

The additional $400,000 will support existing and new projects across the state. Libraries will receive anywhere from 28% to 100% more in Ready to Read funds, with a median increase of 65%. These additional funds will particularly benefit small and rural communities. The minimum grant award for Ready to Read is $1,000. For over 50 of the smallest rural libraries in Oregon, grants will double to $2,000. Ready to Read grants are often the only dedicated funds these libraries have for early literacy.

“Building strong readers takes time, effort, and practice. With these extra funds, Oregon families will have even more opportunities at their local libraries,” says Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian of Oregon.

You can learn more about DELC’s early literacy support at https://www.oregon.gov/delc/programs. More information about the State Library’s programs for Oregon’s libraries can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/library/libraries. You can also read about last year’s successful Ready to Read grant cycle in the 2025 Annual Report.