Cumberland County Man Indicted, Charged in Crossville Arson Investigation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Cumberland County man in connection to a fire that occurred in January.

On January 22, agents joined the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of Chestnut Hill Road in Crossville. Investigators presented evidence alleging Cobie Hurley (DOB: 02/12/2001) was the person responsible for setting the fire.

Last week, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hurley with one count of Arson. On June 18, Hurley was arrested and booked into the Cumberland County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.