Callaway County Route H, west of Fulton, to close next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Callaway County Route H, west of Fulton, is set to close next week at Middle River for the driving surface to be replaced. During construction, a signed detour will route all traffic around the closure.

On June 29, construction crews, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the Route H bridge over Middle River, near Carrington, to all traffic to replace the bridge deck (driving surface). The bridge is tentatively scheduled to reopen in September. During construction, motorists will be directed around the closure via Callaway County Route J and U.S. Route 54.

Built in 1964, the bridge's supporting structures are in good condition. The driving surface, however, has deteriorated, is in poor condition, and needs to be replaced. In addition to a new bridge deck, which will be the same width as the existing structure, crews will install new concrete barriers and place new guardrails at both bridge ends.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

As part of their April 2026 meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $621,376.51 contract for this work to E & C Bridge, LLC.

For more information, or to sign up for project-specific updates, visit the project’s webpage at https://www.modot.org/projects/route-h-bridge-deck-replacement-over-middle-river-callaway-county.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For traffic updates or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit our Traveler Information Map. Information is also available 24/7 via social media. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media:

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