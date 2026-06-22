Utility Work Continues in Preparation for Missouri Route 47 Widening Project in Lincoln County

HANNIBAL – Waterline utility work is scheduled to begin as early as June 22 along Missouri Route 47 between Lincoln Trail and Bohemian Church Road near Hawk Point in Lincoln County, weather permitting. Traffic will not be impacted during this phase of the work, as crews will be working to relocate waterlines in areas off the roadway.

This work is in preparation for the scheduled MO 47 roadway widening project, from Routes A/D in Hawk Point to 0.1 mile west of Routes H/J in Troy, that is tentatively scheduled to begin in early August. At this time, widening and drainage work will begin as part of the initial stages of the construction project. Additional information regarding timelines and traffic impacts will be released prior to the start of construction. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

The $18.8 million contract was awarded to Magruder Paving, LLC, for the widening project and will include pavement, safety and shoulder improvements.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.