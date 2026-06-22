Daviess County U.S. Route 69/Route 6 scrub seal project to begin June 29

Linn County U.S. Route 36 to begin in July

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Vance Brothers, Inc. to complete scrub seals on Daviess County U.S. Route 69/Route 6 from Interstate 35 to Route V and Linn County U.S. Route 36 from Route 139 to the Macon County line. The project schedule is as follows:

Daviess County U.S. Route 69/Route 6: June 29-July 6

Linn County U.S. Route 36: July 7-24

Traffic Impacts:

U.S. Route 69/Route 6 – traffic may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing traffic. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place through Trenton.

U.S. Route 36 – traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. To stay up to date with project progress and traffic impacts, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or read the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, published each Friday by visiting News | Missouri Department of Transportation or by signing up for email updates at MoDOT E-Updates.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting https://www.modot.org/northwest.

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