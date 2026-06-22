MoDOT KC to host Public Meeting for Bannister Road New Pavement Construction in Jackson County, July 28

JACKSON COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation Kansas City (MoDOT KC) will hold an open house style meeting to discuss complete pavement reconstruction of Bannister Road (MO W) from State Line Road to Holmes Road. The pavement between State Line Road and Holmes Road has reached the end of its service life and needs to be fully replaced. The project also includes resurfacing Bannister Road (MO W) from Holmes Road to I-435. Project construction is anticipated to start Spring 2027.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 28 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Colonial Presbyterian Church at the South Kansas City campus located at 9500 Wornall Road, KCMO 64114.

The meeting will provide the opportunity for attendees to ask questions, learn more about the project, and leave a comment. MoDOT is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation or translation services, please contact Kansas City District Communications at kccr@modot.mo.gov by Tuesday, July 7.

The meeting will be an open house meeting with no formal presentation. Following the public meeting there will also be an opportunity to view project displays and exhibits and leave comments on the project webpage beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

Please visit the project webpage for more information to view project displays and exhibits or to leave a comment: Bannister Road New Pavement Construction in Jackson County | Missouri Department of Transportation

For those unable to attend the meeting or access the project information online, project materials are available by request at the MoDOT district office located at 600 NE Colbern Rd. in Lee’s Summit, MO. Customers may contact Project Manager Ben McCabe at benjamin.mccabe@modot.mo.gov.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at https://www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at ww.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).