Reps. Selina Bliss and Matt Gress Represent Arizona at GOPAC Emerging Leaders Summit

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – State Representatives Selina Bliss and Matt Gress have returned from the 15th Annual GOPAC Emerging Leaders Summit after being selected among 35 Republican legislators nationwide for GOPAC’s 2026 Class of Emerging Leaders.

House Speaker Steve Montenegro nominated Reps. Bliss and Gress for the year-long program based on their service in the Arizona Legislature, record of advancing conservative policy, and potential to take on greater leadership. GOPAC selects participants from nominations submitted by legislative leaders across the country.

The Emerging Leaders Summit brought together Republican lawmakers for policy discussions and training in legislative leadership and the effective communication of conservative solutions. Participants studied ways to hold government accountable, strengthen public safety, expand economic opportunity, and deliver better results for the people they serve.

“Republicans are elected to defend freedom, protect the public, and keep government within its proper limits,” said Representative Bliss, Chairman of the House Health and Human Services Committee. “The summit brought together conservative lawmakers who are confronting many of the same challenges we face in Arizona. I returned with practical ideas that can help us strengthen our communities, protect taxpayers, and govern according to the principles voters sent us here to uphold.”

“Conservative principles matter only when we have the discipline and skill to turn them into results,” said Representative Gress, Chairman of the House Education Committee. “Arizona Republicans are leading on education, affordability, public safety, and government accountability. The summit gave us an opportunity to examine successful policies from other states and bring the strongest ideas back to Arizona.”

Founded in 1978, GOPAC identifies and prepares Republican leaders through policy briefings, issue discussions, leadership training, and collaboration among state lawmakers.