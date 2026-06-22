NC Mining Commission to meet July 7 in Raleigh
The N.C. Mining Commission will meet in Raleigh on July 7, 2026 for its regular quarterly meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
Members of the public may attend in person or join the meeting by computer or phone.
An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.
Mining Commission Meeting
- When: 1 p.m. EST, Tuesday, July 7
- Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
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WebEx Meeting Link
- Meeting ID: 2437 011 8906
- Password: 07072026_MC_Q3
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Join by phone: 415-655-0003
- Meeting ID: 2437 011 8906
- Password: 07072027
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.
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