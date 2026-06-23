Purism Announces Launch of Its Librem 16 Laptop, the World’s Most Private and Secure Workstation

Librem 16 secure laptop from Purism Librem 16 secure laptop from Purism2 Librem 16 secure laptop from Purism3

The Librem 16 Laptop has been designed chip-by-chip and line-by-line, to respect citizens' rights to privacy, security, and digital freedom.

Purism is a social purpose corporation. With tech advancements abusing people, we have forgotten the parallel that democracies were founded to protect individuals from oppressive governments.” — Todd Weaver, Purism Founder/CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purism , an independent U.S. technology company dedicated to protecting users’ privacy, security, and online freedom, today announced the launch of its flagship laptop, the Librem 16 . The Librem 16 is a consumer privacy-focused laptop, uniquely positioned to give users complete digital freedom while protecting all personally identifiable information (PII) by default.“Purism is a social purpose corporation,” said Todd Weaver, Purism Founder & CEO. “With tech advancements abusing people more and more we have forgotten the parallel that democracies were founded to protect individuals from oppressive governments. We are creating a digital utopia with technology that protects citizens, not surveils them, and the Librem 16 is integral to that vision.”Designed for true privacy, real security, and absolute freedom, the Librem 16 runs on Purism’s PureOS , a fully free and open-source operating system. The Librem 16 laptop includes a signature Purism design, hardware kill switches that disconnect the camera, microphone, and wireless radios with a simple flip of the switch. Additionally, the Librem 16 features:- Display: 16" (40.6 cm viewable) with 1920x1200 resolution- Memory: 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM sockets, up to 64 GB- CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H; 10 cores / 16 threads, overclockable up to 4.9 GHz--- Performance cores: base clock 2.4 GHz, max turbo 4.9 GHz--- Efficiency cores: base clock 1.8 GHz, max turbo 3.6 GHz- USB-C: 2 full-featured ports, supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, DisplayPort alt mode, and USB-PD charging up to 100 W- USB-A: 2 ports, supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1x1- Full-size backlit keyboard with high-quality aluminum chassisFounded in 2014, Purism’s roots are traced to the rise of the Internet, when Weaver was a systems administrator. “I was setting up email accounts for everybody, and I called a companywide meeting to inform them of a company policy: ‘It is possible for me to read everything, okay. Everything you do or send is recorded. But know I am implementing a simple policy: No access for anybody without a legal warrant. This ensures you are protected by due process.’ And this was one part of the genesis of Purism.”Later, in Weaver’s career as developer and solutions architect, the digital utopian dream continued. Seeing how companies in his periphery leveraged PII for behavioral analyses to influencing personal habits further fueled his dream of digital freedom for everyone.“My vision at the outset was to create technologies that respect the people using them,” Weaver adds. “I have seen corporate profit motives demand things such as: ‘Let’s record all the users’ GPS location of everywhere they go, because that’s super valuable data.’ But it’s abusive. These types of demands increased my awareness such that every line of code matters because every line of code protects the individual. This is why Purism and PureOS exist.”PureOS, Purism’s operating system gives the user complete peace-of-mind that their laptop, tablet, or phone fully respects and protects them. PureOS is endorsed by the Free Software Foundation. There are no ads nor data collection prompts and users will not find any background services reporting usage metrics to third party partners. PureOS was built to create a sense of trust between the user and the operating system, a rarity in modern commercialized computer manufacturing models.Weaver adds that a simple ride-share transaction is highly invasive for a user on big tech’s OSes. “With that transaction big tech has access to everything – your contacts, your entire GPS history, your financial details – and you just wanted to book a ride! They are abusing your trust in their platform, and you can’t fight against them directly because they are trillion-dollar companies who don’t want you to see the code or complain about their terms of service. Purism and PureOS is the exact opposite of that.”To complement Purism’s social-purpose product catalog, Weaver has even published a Digital Bill of Rights created to respect the digital civil rights of citizens everywhere. More information on Purism’s Digital Bill of Rights can be found here - https://puri.st/ About PurismPurism is a Social Purpose Corporation, making high-quality, safe, and secure technology available to everyday users. It started in 2014, with crowdfunding a 15-inch laptop with a quarter million-dollar funding goal. Since then, it has built a sophisticated portfolio of digitally responsible, high-quality, and safe products, software, and services that focus on privacy, security, and freedom. Purism envisions a future safe from digital exploitation and a secure and respectful environment for everyone.Purism’s mission is enshrined in its articles of incorporation. You may view these articles here - https://puri.sm/about/social-purpose/ For more information on Purism or its products, visit https://puri.sm . More information on the Free Software Foundation can be found here - https://www.fsf.org/ For inquiries that are media-relations related, please contact pr@puri.sm.

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