Skip the gridlock, enjoy the fireworks over July 4 weekend with WSDOT’s travel charts

OLYMPIA – If red, white and avoiding the blues of traffic backups are on your Independence Day weekend agenda, then Washington State Department of Transportation’s holiday travel charts might just be your declaration of congestion independence.

WSDOT’s charts are available just in time for the Fourth of July, helping travelers spend more time with family and friends and less time sitting in traffic. The charts highlight the best and worst times to travel on major state highways during one of Washington's busiest travel weekends.

Key routes include Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, US 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, and the I-5/Canada border crossing. WSDOT anticipates that these routes are likely to experience some of the heaviest congestion during the holiday weekend.

In the travel charts, green represents the most favorable travel times, while red indicates periods of anticipated peak congestion. Travelers are encouraged to review the charts before heading out and build extra time into their plans – especially on Friday, July 3, when many people are expected to begin their holiday travels.

Whether traveling across town or across the state, WSDOT encourages travelers to “know before you go” by following these tips:

What to expect

Travel will be busy across the state – no matter where and how people choose to get around. Holiday weekends regularly bring increased traffic and delays at airports and along state highways, waterways and pedestrian trails. Travelers should be patient, expect delays, allow extra travel time and stay alert. Delays may also occur as crews respond to crashes or conduct emergency repairs.

Most highway construction paused

To ease congestion throughout the holiday weekend, WSDOT will temporarily suspend most state highway construction work on Saturday, July 4. The Revive I-5 work on the Ship Canal Bridge is currently paused to accommodate increased traffic attending international soccer matches in the vicinity. All four lanes of the northbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge opened to travelers Sunday, June 7, and the express lanes are operating on their regular schedules. Throughout international soccer matches, congestion is expected to be heavier on most major routes. Travelers should stay alert for lane shifts or work zone staging that may remain in place.

Roadside fires are preventable

WSDOT takes steps to prevent roadside fires and minimize fire risks on construction projects and highway maintenance activities. Crews also respond to and help with traffic control for roadside fires and wildfire response.

Small, everyday actions can be the difference in preventing a roadside fire from occurring:

Never throw a lit cigarette or any other flammable material out of vehicle windows.

Keep towing chains from dragging on pavement and roadways.

If a brush fire is spotted with no emergency crews around, be sure to alert authorities – do not assume someone else has called it in.

Always call 9-1-1 for real-time emergencies, as opposed to notifying WSDOT or Washington State Patrol via social media.

Ferry travel

Washington State Ferry routes also are expected to be busy. Reservations are strongly encouraged on routes that offer them. People boarding a ferry by vehicle can likely expect the busiest sailings and longer wait times to be westbound (or onto an island) Thursday and Friday, July 2-3, and eastbound (or departing an island) Sunday and Monday, July 5-6. Walk-on passengers can bypass vehicle lines and usually board much faster. Other helpful tips to consider:

Vantage Bridge

To help accommodate increased travel during the holiday weekend, all four lanes of I-90 across the Vantage Bridge will be open Thursday, July 2, through Tuesday, July 7. At all other times, only one lane of the bridge will be open in each direction through the fall due to construction. WSDOT will reopen the bridge to all lanes for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-8. This project is part of a long-term effort to replace the deteriorating bridge deck, with construction expected to be complete by fall 2028.

Tolling

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect beginning Saturday, July 4, on the SR 520 bridge, SR 99 tunnel and SR 509 Expressway. The I-405 and SR 167 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers Saturday, July 4. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays: